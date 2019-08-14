Clearbridge Investments Holding in Sprouts Fmrs Mkt (SFM) Has Increased by $1.00 Million as Stock Declined; Intel (INTC) Shareholder Proffitt & Goodson Cut Holding by $1.01 Million as Valuation Declined

Clearbridge Investments Llc increased its stake in Sprouts Fmrs Mkt Inc (SFM) by 1.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearbridge Investments Llc bought 47,837 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.48% . The institutional investor held 3.67 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.15M, up from 3.63 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearbridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Sprouts Fmrs Mkt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.43% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $17.28. About 393,540 shares traded. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) has declined 20.18% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.18% the S&P500. Some Historical SFM News: 03/05/2018 – SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES GROWTH OF 2.7%; 03/05/2018 – Sprouts Farmers Market Sees 2018 Sales Growth 10.5% to 11.5%; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there is no deal; 03/05/2018 – Sprouts Farmers Market Had Seen 2018 Sales Growth 11.5% to 12.5%; 23/03/2018 – Shares of Target and Kroger jump on report of possible merger talks; 05/04/2018 – Kimco’s Lincoln Square to Feature Philadelphia’s First Sprouts Farmers Market; 03/05/2018 – SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET INC – SEES FULL-YEAR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $165 MLN – $170 MLN; 11/04/2018 – SFM UK MANAGEMENT HAS NET SHORT POSITION OF 0.97 PCT IN RIB SOFTWARE SE RIB.DE AS OF APR 10 – FILING; 03/05/2018 – SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET – SEES 2018 COMPARABLE STORE SALES GROWTH 1.5% TO 2.5%; 03/05/2018 – Sprouts Farmers Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Proffitt & Goodson Inc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 67.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proffitt & Goodson Inc sold 19,002 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 8,948 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $481,000, down from 27,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $208.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.30% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $45.76. About 8.61 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 08/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE – COMPANIES INCLUDING AMAZON, INTEL AND AIRBUS VIE TO TAKE PART IN DRONE TESTS THAT U.S. WILL ANNOUNCE; 13/03/2018 – Senate Intel chairman Burr says expects to back Haspel to head CIA; 04/04/2018 – Cloud Service Providers Drove Shipments of 25/50 Gbps Network Adapters in 4Q17, According to Dell’Oro Group; 30/05/2018 – Oregonian: Apple quietly opens Oregon engineering lab, poaches from Intel; 12/03/2018 – Intel-Sponsored Study: Smart Cities Technologies Give Back 125 Hours to Citizens Every Year; 14/05/2018 – Fortress UAV Will Host Drone Day Event with DJI, CyPhy Works, Intel and Yuneec; 26/04/2018 – INTEL BOOSTS FORECAST FOR YR; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP INTC.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.57, REV VIEW $65.15 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/03/2018 – BREAKING: GOP-led House Intel Committee finds ‘no evidence of collusion’ between Trump campaign and Russia; 09/05/2018 – Intel’s A.I. Director Singer Lays Out the Vision for Deep Learning — Barron’s Blog

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.18 EPS, down 15.71% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.37B for 9.69 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.32% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farmers Natl Bank stated it has 1.93% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Horizon Ltd Llc reported 3.3% stake. Guardian Cap Advisors Lp invested 1.06% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Fiduciary Communications reported 745,577 shares or 1.08% of all its holdings. Guardian Mngmt holds 5.38% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 115,779 shares. Utah Retirement invested in 0.91% or 850,673 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Com has 43,277 shares. Paragon Capital Management Limited holds 9,784 shares. Ameriprise Finance holds 17.71 million shares. Tennessee-based Chickasaw Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.05% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Rnc Ltd Com owns 3.34% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 893,013 shares. Lourd Capital Lc owns 10,930 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Marketfield Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 96,292 shares or 2.2% of its portfolio. Cwm Ltd holds 0.21% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) or 192,558 shares. Naples Advsr Llc holds 1.1% or 80,077 shares.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc, which manages about $273.50M and $396.20 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl (VEA) by 59,380 shares to 1.07 million shares, valued at $43.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 4,861 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,041 shares, and has risen its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Clearbridge Investments Llc, which manages about $113.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 28,387 shares to 410,486 shares, valued at $65.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Ppty Tr (NYSE:LPT) by 84,874 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 703,314 shares, and cut its stake in Lakeland Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LBAI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold SFM shares while 84 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 109.69 million shares or 6.43% less from 117.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Bancorp De invested in 0% or 5,142 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt holds 0.09% in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) or 1.73M shares. Old National Bank In owns 12,806 shares. Lord Abbett & Company Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.21% in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM). M&T State Bank has invested 0% in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM). Twin Tree Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 4,388 shares. Delaware-based Riverhead has invested 0.1% in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM). Qs Ltd Co reported 10,329 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 166,047 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited reported 1.17 million shares. Waddell & Reed Inc stated it has 5.79 million shares. Financial Bank Of America Corporation De has invested 0% in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM). Citigroup Inc reported 0% in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM). Arrowstreet Partnership holds 1.06M shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Clearbridge Invs Limited Company holds 3.67M shares.