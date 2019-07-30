Clearbridge Investments Holding in Splunk (SPLK) Raised by $13.01 Million; Howe & Rusling Boosted Conocophillips (COP) Holding by $424,578

Howe & Rusling Inc increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 40.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howe & Rusling Inc bought 6,433 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 22,417 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50 million, up from 15,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $57.77. About 524,154 shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 10.85% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.28% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 07/03/2018 – RPT-CERAWEEK-U.S. shale and OPEC share steak in uneasy truce at Houston dinner; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS ‘NOT CLOSE’ TO RECOUPING $2 BILLION FROM PDVSA PDVSA.UL; 07/05/2018 – BONAIRE EXPECTS TO RECEIVE FUEL FROM PDVSA’S ISLAND TERMINAL BEFORE ITS 1-2 WEEKS OF INVENTORIES ARE EXHAUSTED -DUTCH GOV SPOKESMAN; 16/03/2018 – EIN ConocoPhillips: Cenovus seeks partner for C$1.3 bln Narrows Lake project; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SAYS TALKING WITH MIDSTREAM COMPANIES NOW ABOUT SECURING SPACE ON FUTURE PIPELINES OUT OF PERMIAN; 28/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS – EARLY RESULTS OF TENDER OFFER CO TO PURCHASE UP TO $400 MLN IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF OUTSTANDING DEBT SECURITIES; 21/04/2018 – DJ ConocoPhillips, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COP); 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE SLATE OF 10 BOARD DIRECTORS AT ANNUAL MEETING IN HOUSTON; 16/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips: 3 Willow Appraisal Wells Support Estimate of Recoverable Resource Potential of at Least 300M Barrels of Oil; 25/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips awarded $2.04bn in arbitration against PDVSA

Clearbridge Investments Llc increased its stake in Splunk Inc (SPLK) by 2.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearbridge Investments Llc bought 104,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 4.77 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $593.86 million, up from 4.66 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearbridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Splunk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $137.19. About 118,228 shares traded. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 20.43% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.00% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLK News: 28/03/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $103 FROM $101; 09/04/2018 – SPLUNK CLOSES PURCHASE OF PHANTOM; 01/05/2018 – Splunk Disrupts IT Infrastructure Monitoring With New Inexpensive Product to Keep Businesses Running; 08/03/2018 – Tech Today: Apple for Snap? Hiking Micron Numbers, Splunk M&A Bait? — Barron’s Blog; 09/04/2018 – Splunk: Aggregate Purchase Price for Transaction Approximately $350 Million; 05/03/2018 – Splunk Named in the Leaders Category of the IDC MarketScape Asia/Pacific Big Data and Analytics Platform 2017 Vendor Analysis Report; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 7c; 24/05/2018 – Splunk Sees 2Q Rev $356M-$358M; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Loss $118.5M; 06/03/2018 – Splunk Named in the Leaders Category of the IDC MarketScape Asia/Pacific Big Data and Analytics Platform 2017 Vendor Analysis

Clearbridge Investments Llc, which manages about $113.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dcp Midstream Lp (NYSE:DPM) by 70,600 shares to 3.04 million shares, valued at $100.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 2.58M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 203 shares, and cut its stake in Shell Midstream Partners L P.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold SPLK shares while 136 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 157.67 million shares or 17.33% more from 134.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Royal Financial Bank Of Canada owns 0.01% invested in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) for 120,336 shares. Ww Asset Management Inc accumulated 0.03% or 4,857 shares. State Street has 0.03% invested in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). First Tru Advsr Limited Partnership reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Jag Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 2.8% or 137,949 shares. Reliance Company Of Delaware owns 7,220 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Adirondack Tru reported 50 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Federated Investors Pa owns 1.54 million shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Com reported 28,598 shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas owns 4,306 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Plante Moran Financial Advsrs Limited Liability reported 24 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Keybank Association Oh accumulated 12,381 shares. Eaton Vance reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Compton Capital Ri accumulated 11,677 shares. Boston Advsr Limited Liability Corp reported 319,844 shares. Blb&B Advisors Ltd Liability stated it has 11,204 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Beach Counsel Incorporated Pa holds 36,831 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Diligent Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.19% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Bartlett Ltd stated it has 12,705 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated owns 0.12% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 59,590 shares. Farmers Commercial Bank owns 3,189 shares. Bridgeway Mgmt Incorporated reported 881,787 shares. Beese Fulmer Inv Mngmt Inc has 1.14% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 86,615 shares. Guardian Life Insur Co Of America holds 0.03% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 3,272 shares. Thomasville National Bank & Trust has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Bbva Compass Fincl Bank owns 47,899 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Raab Moskowitz Asset Management Lc holds 3,860 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Buffington Mohr Mcneal owns 10,791 shares.

Howe & Rusling Inc, which manages about $798.49 million and $577.49M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (TIP) by 10,629 shares to 595 shares, valued at $67,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 25,590 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 353,819 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Dow Jones Indl Avrg E (DIA).

