Clearbridge Investments Has Upped Trupanion (TRUP) Stake by $10.87 Million as Share Value Rose; As Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Market Valuation Rose, Anchor Capital Advisors Has Decreased Position

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 4.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc sold 10,366 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The hedge fund held 214,962 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.37 million, down from 225,328 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $289.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $115.31. About 1.87 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500.

Clearbridge Investments Llc increased its stake in Trupanion Inc (TRUP) by 38.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearbridge Investments Llc bought 339,812 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.50% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.22 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.96 million, up from 880,693 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearbridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Trupanion Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $32.62. About 28,476 shares traded. Trupanion, Inc. (NYSE:TRUP) has risen 17.76% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.33% the S&P500. Some Historical TRUP News: 08/05/2018 – State Of NJ Common Pension Buys New 1.3% Position in Trupanion; 01/05/2018 – Trupanion 1Q Rev $69.8M; 21/05/2018 – Handelsbanken Fonder Position on TPI, Trupanion (Correct); 29/05/2018 – Trupanion Receives Approval of Utility Patent for Trupanion Express; 14/05/2018 – Trupanion Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Immersion Capital LLP Exits Position in Trupanion; 29/05/2018 – TRUPANION INC – IN ADDITION TO APPROVAL OF UTILITY PATENT, CO ALSO HOLDS A DESIGN PATENT ON ITS TRUPANION EXPRESS SYSTEM; 17/04/2018 – Trupanion Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Trupanion Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRUP); 18/05/2018 – Trupanion Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Clearbridge Investments Llc, which manages about $113.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Q2 Hldgs Inc (NYSE:QTWO) by 91,070 shares to 146,657 shares, valued at $10.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amarin Corp Plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 237,170 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.66 million shares, and cut its stake in Ringcentral Inc (NYSE:RNG).

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 EPS, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.66 billion for 27.20 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 17 sales for $263.49 million activity. 29,621 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares with value of $2.86 million were sold by Skoufalos Ioannis. $119.77M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by PELTZ NELSON on Wednesday, February 13. $969,143 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Jejurikar Shailesh on Wednesday, February 6. On Friday, February 15 the insider Matthew Price sold $1.98M. Schomburger Jeffrey K also sold $428,789 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares. Posada Juan Fernando also sold $294,750 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Monday, February 11.

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.51B and $4.74 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 4,517 shares to 58,377 shares, valued at $12.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Outfront Media Inc by 44,888 shares in the quarter, for a total of 113,078 shares, and has risen its stake in Celsius Holdings Inc.

