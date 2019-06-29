Clearbridge Investments Has Trimmed Its Holding in Xylem (XYL) by $317,501; The Travelers Companies (TRV) Shareholder Schafer Cullen Capital Management Upped Its Holding

Clearbridge Investments Llc decreased its stake in Xylem Inc (XYL) by 5.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearbridge Investments Llc sold 4,019 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 73,951 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.85 million, down from 77,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearbridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Xylem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $83.64. About 2.21M shares traded or 156.88% up from the average. Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has risen 4.06% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.37% the S&P500. Some Historical XYL News: 23/05/2018 – S&P REVISES XYLEM OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q Net $79M; 03/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 3 / 2018 – Xylem Inc. (Global Financial Shared Services Department) – Finger Lakes Region; 10/05/2018 – Xylem Declares Dividend of 21c; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q Adj EPS 51c; 01/05/2018 – Xylem Sees FY Rev $5.1B-$5.2B; 22/04/2018 – DJ Xylem Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XYL); 01/05/2018 – XYLEM 1Q ADJ EPS 51C, EST. 51C; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q Rev $1.2B; 01/05/2018 – Xylem Sees FY Adj EPS $2.82-Adj EPS $2.97

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its stake in The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV) by 0.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc bought 3,667 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.43% with the market. The hedge fund held 915,806 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $125.61 million, up from 912,139 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc who had been investing in The Travelers Companies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $149.52. About 2.32M shares traded or 79.26% up from the average. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 12.71% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 07/03/2018 – New York’s Heavy, Wet Snow Snarls Commuters, Travelers Alike; 18/04/2018 – Travelers Publishes Its 2017 Community Report; 09/05/2018 – Travelers Recognized for Military-Friendly Culture; 19/04/2018 – Virginian-Pilot: Exclusive Experiences Rank Highest with Luxury Travelers According to New Survey; 13/04/2018 – Hometown Source: Travelers find `nice’ isn’t exclusive to Minnesota; 23/05/2018 – Service and KAYAK Partner to Get Travelers Compensation for Delayed Flights; 21/05/2018 – YouWorld Announces Turnkey Mobile Marketing Solution to Reach China’s Rising Independent Travelers; 19/04/2018 – JUCY RV Rentals Welcomes Travelers to the Pacific Northwest with New Branch Near Vancouver; 14/03/2018 – Miami Beach Welcomes Travelers and Their Pets with Pet-Friendly Hotels and Perks; 30/04/2018 – Certify Report: Lyft Use by Business Travelers Nearly Doubles Year-Over-Year

Analysts await Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.80 earnings per share, up 9.59% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.73 per share. XYL’s profit will be $143.95M for 26.14 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual earnings per share reported by Xylem Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 53.85% EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $2.49 million activity.

More notable recent Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Xylem: Don’t Miss On This Water Technology Stock – Seeking Alpha” on March 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Xylem Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on January 30, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Xylem’s new ‘Decision Intelligence’ paper presents six comprehensive strategies to transform the economics of utility water management – Business Wire” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Xylem Inc (XYL) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Rethinking Investor Relations by Leveraging Data – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Clearbridge Investments Llc, which manages about $113.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 47,460 shares to 3.02 million shares, valued at $549.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Idacorp Inc (NYSE:IDA) by 6,799 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,225 shares, and has risen its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold XYL shares while 162 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 143.07 million shares or 0.80% less from 144.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Svcs Networks Ltd Company holds 0% or 684 shares. The Massachusetts-based Fayerweather Charles has invested 1.1% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Vigilant Capital Mngmt Lc holds 0% or 420 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Limited reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust invested in 680,185 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.01% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) or 26,231 shares. Voya Limited Company stated it has 125,071 shares. Sei Investments invested in 88,968 shares. Renaissance Investment Limited Com accumulated 31,653 shares. 5,151 were reported by Nuveen Asset Mgmt. 41,814 were accumulated by Garrison Asset Management Limited Company. Shikiar Asset Management invested in 0.83% or 24,980 shares. Da Davidson Company has 18,987 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas reported 8,000 shares. Estabrook Cap holds 0% or 700 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Top Insurance Stocks to Buy Now – Motley Fool” on June 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Travelers’ Q4 2018 Earnings Review – Seeking Alpha” published on January 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The Travelers Companies declares $0.82 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on April 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Travelers Companies Inc. – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 14, 2019.