Clearbridge Investments Has Trimmed Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stake by $2.48 Million as Stock Price Declined; Edgepoint Investment Group Has Decreased Its Enbridge (ENB) Holding as Share Value Declined

Clearbridge Investments Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 0.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearbridge Investments Llc sold 31,010 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 6.40M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $516.77 million, down from 6.43M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearbridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $302.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $71.12. About 2.78 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 11/04/2018 – PNG LNG terminal expected to restart in May after earthquake shut down – executive; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS FOREIGN EXPANSION FOCUS ON LATIN AMERICA, MEXICO, MEDITERRANEAN, LOOKING AT MOZAMBIQUE GAS PROJECTS; 12/04/2018 – Exxon Billings refinery hydrocracker, hydrotreater shut; 11/04/2018 – ExxonMobil announces 84 pct increase in P’nyang re; 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q PRODUCTION 10.04B MMCFE/D, EST. 10.51B; 17/05/2018 – ExxonMobil sells July Sokol crude at lower premium; 30/05/2018 – Exxon has long denied the charges; 25/05/2018 – EXXON HAS STARTED EVACUATING NON-ESSENTIAL WORKERS FROM LENA; 10/04/2018 – Qatar Petroleum Could Invest in Future U.S. Shale Wells With Exxon Unit XTO Energy; 29/03/2018 – Exxon leads big bets by oil majors on Brazil’s offshore reserves

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 31.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc sold 75,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 166,712 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.04M, down from 241,712 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $33.82. About 428,972 shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE REPORTS US$1.120B SALE OF U.S. MIDSTREAM BUSINESSES; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge Reaches Deals to Sell Interests in Renewable Power Projects to CPPIB — Deal Digest; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE – POST-CLOSING ALL SPONSORED VEHICLE EQUITY SECURITYHOLDERS WOULD HOLD SAME PUBLICLY TRADED EQUITY SECURITY IN STREAMLINED CORPORATE VEHICLE; 06/04/2018 – InsideSources: Claims That Pruitt Rent Deal Led to Enbridge Line 67 Approval Fail to Understand Pipeline Permits; 10/05/2018 – Correction to Enbridge Earnings Review; 16/04/2018 – Michigan PSC: Straits investigation continues with anticipated launch of underwater vehicles to inspect ATC, Enbridge lines; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge To Sell Midcoast Operating, L.P. and Its Subsidiaries to AL Midcoast Holdings; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge to Sell 49 % of Its Interests in Select Renewable Power Assets for C$1.75 B; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Cut to Tender From Sector Perform by National Bank; 16/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: Straits investigation continues with anticipated launch of underwater vehicles to inspect ATC, Enbridge lines

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “ExxonMobil or Chevron? An Easy Buy Decision – Investorplace.com” on July 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 2, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Exxon Mobil: Get Away From This Yield – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Exxon Earnings Surprise To The Upside A Day After Oil Prices Tank – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Imagine Owning Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) And Wondering If The 24% Share Price Slide Is Justified – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cullinan Assoc holds 1.49% or 246,289 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Counsel has 3.56% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 120,075 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc stated it has 14.13M shares. Canandaigua Comml Bank And Tru stated it has 4.01% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Advisors Ok has 12.9% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 1.49 million shares. Moreover, Gyroscope Capital Management Group Lc has 0.53% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). National Pension Ser holds 1.23% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 3.94 million shares. Vanguard Group Inc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 344.69M shares. Fjarde Ap has invested 1.28% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc has invested 0.55% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Tradition Cap Management Lc holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 17,493 shares. Massachusetts Ma holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 9.26 million shares. Boltwood Capital Mngmt owns 37,478 shares. Pettee invested 3.42% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Glob reported 62.42 million shares.

Clearbridge Investments Llc, which manages about $113.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) by 131,608 shares to 922,939 shares, valued at $47.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Core Mark Holding Co Inc (NASDAQ:CORE) by 60,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.03M shares, and has risen its stake in Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO).

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc, which manages about $9.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK) by 960,905 shares to 7.26M shares, valued at $396.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) by 198,198 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16.02 million shares, and has risen its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL).