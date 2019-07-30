Clearbridge Investments Has Raised Stake in Xpo Logistics (XPO) as Stock Price Declined; Tygh Capital Management Trimmed Booz Allen Hamilton Holding (BAH) Holding by $591,948

Clearbridge Investments Llc increased its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (XPO) by 0.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearbridge Investments Llc bought 8,141 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.20% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.48M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.40 million, up from 1.47 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearbridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Xpo Logistics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $66.71. About 976,061 shares traded. XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has declined 46.00% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.43% the S&P500. Some Historical XPO News: 23/03/2018 – Hold XPO Logistics – it’s best in class, says @JimCramer; 23/04/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS SAYS TROY COOPER PROMOTED TO PRESIDENT; 24/04/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Launches New Flexible Distribution Model for Omnichannel Retail and E-Commerce Customers; 31/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS INC – EXPECTS TO INTEGRATE NEW UNITS INTO ITS FLEET THROUGHOUT THE YEAR; 18/04/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Launches Voice-Enabled Tracking for Last Mile Shipments; 24/04/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS – LAUNCHED XPO DIRECT, A NEW, SHARED-SPACE DISTRIBUTION MODEL FOR OMNICHANNEL RETAIL & E-COMMERCE CUSTOMERS; 23/05/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Advances to Number 67 on Ranking of Largest U.S. Employers; 09/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Etsy, XPO Logistics and Zebra Technologies; 23/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Hold XPO Logistics-it’s best in class; 23/04/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS NAMES KENNETH WAGERS AS COO

Tygh Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding (BAH) by 11.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tygh Capital Management Inc sold 10,206 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 76,870 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.47M, down from 87,076 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.02B market cap company. The stock increased 3.38% or $2.34 during the last trading session, reaching $71.54. About 2.54M shares traded or 167.27% up from the average. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) has risen 49.31% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.88% the S&P500. Some Historical BAH News: 23/03/2018 – Space and Naval Warfare Systems Center Pacific Awards Booz Allen a Five-Year, $78M Cumulative IDIQ Contract to Provide C4l Solutions; 16/04/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton to Host Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2018 Results on Tuesday, May 29,; 23/03/2018 – Space and Naval Warfare Systems Center Pacific Awards Booz Allen a Five-Year, $78M Cumulative IDIQ Contract to Provide C4I; 12/03/2018 – RadioResource: Federal Engineering Part of Booz Allen Team Helping DHS OEC; 10/04/2018 – Defense Information Systems Agency Selects Booz Allen for Spot on a $17.5B, 10-Year Contract to Provide Information and; 22/03/2018 – Booz Allen Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton to Host Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2018 Results on Tuesday, May 29, 2018; 29/05/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN 4Q REV. $1.64B, EST. $1.68B; 18/04/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Formation of the Booz Allen Foundation; 26/04/2018 – U.S. Air Force Awards Booz Allen Spot on $998M IDIQ Contract to Bolster the 96th Test Wing’s Test Capabilities

Clearbridge Investments Llc, which manages about $113.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 4,744 shares to 1.79M shares, valued at $220.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fox Factory Hldg Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 179,909 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.48M shares, and cut its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 82 investors sold XPO shares while 92 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 74.61 million shares or 12.38% less from 85.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cannell Peter B, New York-based fund reported 16,365 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Llc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Tiger Eye Capital Ltd Co owns 11,143 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys has 19,237 shares. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0.01% or 217,407 shares in its portfolio. Mason Street Lc reported 0.06% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). 6,763 are held by Ls Advisors Limited Liability Com. Walter And Keenan Fin Consulting Mi Adv invested in 11,875 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Icon Advisers has 8,000 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Invesco Limited holds 64,241 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Co The holds 178,847 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Fishman Jay A Ltd Mi owns 0% invested in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) for 273,048 shares. Victory Capital Incorporated holds 29,402 shares. Alphamark Advisors Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.01% or 369 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has 28,242 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $2.79 million activity. The insider Thompson Elizabeth M sold 15,000 shares worth $817,500. 10,000 shares were sold by ROSSOTTI CHARLES O, worth $532,600. 27,000 shares were sold by Messer Angela M., worth $1.44M on Monday, February 11.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.24, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 35 investors sold BAH shares while 113 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 123.35 million shares or 1.29% more from 121.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westwood Gru has invested 1.27% in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). Zacks Investment Mgmt accumulated 10,502 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Royal Bancorp Of Canada, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 229,489 shares. Advisers Ltd Liability Com reported 22,719 shares stake. 446,045 are owned by Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Com. Arkansas-based Ifrah Services has invested 0.36% in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). Psagot Inv House Ltd stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). The New York-based D E Shaw & has invested 0% in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). Camelot Portfolios has 0.26% invested in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). 6,199 are held by Veritable L P. Carroll Financial Associate accumulated 1,842 shares. Utah Retirement reported 25,841 shares. Sit Associates invested 0.17% in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). Dupont Cap Mngmt Corp, a Delaware-based fund reported 90,547 shares. Northern has 0.02% invested in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH).

