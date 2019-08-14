Clearbridge Investments Has Raised Its Varian Med Sys (VAR) Position by $994,050; Share Value Declined; Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Raised Holding in Lear (LEA) by $440,860 as Valuation Declined

Clearbridge Investments Llc increased its stake in Varian Med Sys Inc (VAR) by 1.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearbridge Investments Llc bought 7,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.97% . The institutional investor held 414,945 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.81 million, up from 407,895 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearbridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Varian Med Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.75% or $3.04 during the last trading session, reaching $107.53. About 697,123 shares traded or 22.57% up from the average. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has risen 4.24% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.24% the S&P500. Some Historical VAR News: 19/04/2018 – Varian Expands Capabilities of Halcyon Treatment System with New Imaging Technologies; 04/04/2018 – REG-C-RAD to supply advanced surface tracking solution to Swedish Cancer Center Nya Karolinska Solna through Varian Medical Systems; 04/05/2018 – Varian CEO: Believes Varian Plan ‘Offers More Value and Carries Far Less Risk for Sirtex Stockholders’; 20/04/2018 – VAR CALYPSO ANCHORED BEACON TRANSPONDER GETS FDA 510K CLEARANCE; 26/04/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC VAR.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $120 FROM $115; 20/04/2018 – Varian Calypso Anchored Beacon Transponder For Lung Receives FDA 510k Clearance; 04/05/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL LTD SRX.AX – DIRECTORS CONTINUE TO UNANIMOUSLY SUPPORT AND RECOMMEND SCHEME WITH VARIAN; 17/05/2018 – Varian Signs Training and Education Cooperation Agreement with Brazil Ministry of Health and Science and Technology Institutions; 07/05/2018 – VARIAN BUYS TAIWAN DISTRIBUTOR; 04/05/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL – NOTES THAT DIRECTORS OF SIRTEX CONTINUE TO UNANIMOUSLY SUPPORT AND RECOMMEND VARIAN SCHEME

Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Lear Corp (LEA) by 5.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp bought 3,290 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.06% . The institutional investor held 62,704 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.45 million, up from 59,414 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp who had been investing in Lear Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.61% or $5.25 during the last trading session, reaching $108.56. About 512,535 shares traded. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 28.60% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.60% the S&P500. Some Historical LEA News: 29/03/2018 – Review: Glenda Jackson Gets Her Queen Lear Moment in `Three Tall Women’; 05/04/2018 – Andrew Smith Joins Lear Investment Management As Research Analyst; 23/04/2018 – DJ Lear Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEA); 22/03/2018 – LEAR CORP LEA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $191 FROM $148; 24/05/2018 – U.S. auto import probe fans tariff fears, riles Asia, Europe; 06/04/2018 – CAFC: NHK SEATING OF AMERICA, INC. v. LEAR CORPORATION [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1888 – 2018-04-06; 06/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL AUTOMOTIVE COMPONENTS SAYS WL ROSS AND FRANKLIN MUTUAL ADVISERS WILL REMAIN CO’S MAJORITY SHAREHOLDERS; 23/05/2018 – Indiewire: Norman Lear Developing Hip-Hop Animated Kids Series for Nickelodeon; 22/03/2018 – LEAR CORP LEA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 24/05/2018 – U.S. auto import probe fans tariff fears, riles Asia, Europe carmakers

Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp, which manages about $27.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) by 16,422 shares to 268,131 shares, valued at $51.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) by 18,224 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.19M shares, and cut its stake in Markel Corp. (NYSE:MKL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.72, from 0.58 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold LEA shares while 127 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold VAR shares while 169 reduced holdings.

Clearbridge Investments Llc, which manages about $113.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 206,233 shares to 387 shares, valued at $59,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Macquarie Infrastructure Cor (NYSE:MIC) by 8,034 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.22M shares, and cut its stake in Plains All Amern Pipeline L (NYSE:PAA).