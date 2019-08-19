Clearbridge Investments Has Lowered Position in Centerpoint Energy (CNP) by $6.59 Million; Stevens Capital Management LP Decreased Its Stake in Cabot (CBT) by $835,375 as Market Valuation Declined

Stevens Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Cabot Corp (CBT) by 72.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens Capital Management Lp sold 20,375 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.48% . The hedge fund held 7,633 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $318,000, down from 28,008 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Cabot Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.25B market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $38.96. About 59,419 shares traded. Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) has declined 31.46% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CBT News: 07/05/2018 – Cabot Corporation Named to CR Magazine’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens List for 2018; 16/05/2018 – Cabot Corporation Introduces Activated Carbons Optimized for Catalyst Support Applications at ACHEMA 2018; 22/03/2018 – Myanmar President Htin Kyaw’s resignation raises doubts about the government’s leadership, according to Bridget Welsh of John Cabot University; 08/05/2018 – Encore Capital to Buy the Remaining Interest in Cabot Credit From Existing Hldrs Including J.C. Flowers; 17/04/2018 – Cabot Corp Expands Specialty Compounds Business Globally; 08/05/2018 – Encore Capital Group Bought Stake of About 43% in Cabot in 201; 17/04/2018 – Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. Announces European Licensing Agreement with Cabot Corporation; 23/05/2018 – CABOT ENERGY -PRODUCTION FOR YEAR EXPECTED TO BE BELOW PREVIOUS GUIDANCE AND CO WILL PROVIDE NEW GUIDANCE ONCE PROGRAMME FOR SECOND HALF OF YEAR IS FINALISED; 09/05/2018 – CABOT BOARD BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 33C/SHR FROM 31.5C, EST. 33C; 09/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Cabot Financial Rtg Not Affected By Acquisition

Clearbridge Investments Llc decreased its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc (CNP) by 28.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearbridge Investments Llc sold 219,508 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.75% . The institutional investor held 546,602 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.78M, down from 766,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearbridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Centerpoint Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $28.23. About 842,149 shares traded. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) has risen 3.50% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.50% the S&P500. Some Historical CNP News: 16/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Four CenterPoint U.S. Utility Tariff Bond Transactions; 14/03/2018 – CenterPoint Energy earns three Edison Electric Institute awards for restoration efforts following Sealy Microburst, Hurricanes Harvey and lrma; 15/03/2018 – Center Point Clinical Services Names Gerald E. Finken New CEO; 04/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT SEES HITTING HIGH END YR EPS EX ITEMS VIEW; 24/04/2018 – S&P PLACED CENTERPOINT ENERGY INC. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 24/04/2018 – CENTERPOINT AND VECTREN MERGER CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 23/04/2018 – CenterPoint, Vectren: Capital Structure and Resulting Credit Metrics Expected to Support Solid Investment Grade Credit Quality; 23/04/2018 – Lester Shen: Exclusive: CenterPoint Energy Nears Deal to Acquire Vectren-Sources – The New York Times; 05/04/2018 – CENTERPOINT SEEN AS LEADING CONTENDER FOR VECTREN: DEALREPORTER; 23/04/2018 – CenterPoint agrees to acquire Vectren

