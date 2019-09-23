Clearbridge Investments Has Lowered Its Envestnet (ENV) Holding by $376,652; Stock Value Rose; Quantbot Technologies LP Position in Logmein (LOGM) Trimmed as Stock Value Declined

Clearbridge Investments Llc decreased its stake in Envestnet Inc (ENV) by 0.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearbridge Investments Llc sold 5,539 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.22% . The institutional investor held 906,735 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $61.99 million, down from 912,274 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearbridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Envestnet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $59.59. About 173,898 shares traded. Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) has risen 23.65% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ENV News: 09/05/2018 – Envestnet Sees FY18 Adj EPS $1.78-Adj EPS $1.83; 21/05/2018 – Horizon Investments Named “2018 Asset Manager of the Year” and “2018 Strategist of the Year” by Envestnet and Investment; 09/05/2018 – ENVESTNET INC ENV.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.81, REV VIEW $817.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – Envestnet 1Q EPS 17c; 09/05/2018 – ENVESTNET SEES YR ADJ EPS $1.78 TO $1.83, EST. $1.81; 09/05/2018 – ENVESTNET SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 37C, EST. 42C; 25/05/2018 – Envestnet, Inc. Announces Closing of Convertible Notes Offering; 21/05/2018 – Horizon Investments Named “2018 Asset Manager of the Year” and “2018 Strategist of the Year” by Envestnet and Investment Advisor Magazine; 10/04/2018 – LJPR Financial Advisors Selects Envestnet | Tamarac Technology to Enhance Client Service and Create Efficiencies; 14/05/2018 – Envestnet | Yodlee, Quovo and Morningstar ByAllAccounts Announce New Framework for Ensuring Secure Open Data Access

Quantbot Technologies Lp decreased its stake in Logmein Inc (LOGM) by 91.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantbot Technologies Lp sold 22,578 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The hedge fund held 2,015 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $148,000, down from 24,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantbot Technologies Lp who had been investing in Logmein Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $71.79. About 107,846 shares traded. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 6.50% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC LOGM.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.49 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/04/2018 – LOGMEIN NAMES SARA ANDREWS TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN 1Q ADJ REV $280.3M, EST. $277.6M; 15/05/2018 – TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advisors Buys 1.6% Position in LogMeIn; 15/03/2018 – LogMeIn Partners with Verizon to Provide LastPass to Fios and High-Speed Internet Customers; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn 1Q Rev $279.2M; 10/04/2018 – LogMeln Announces LastPass Integration Partnership with OneLogin; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Sees 2Q EPS 3c-EPS 4c; 09/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC – APRIL 4, , CO’S BOARD INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD TO TEN – SEC FILING; 21/05/2018 – LogMeln CFO Edward Herdiech Named Boston Business Journal 2018 CFO of the Year Honoree

Analysts await LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.07 earnings per share, down 9.32% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.18 per share. LOGM’s profit will be $52.85 million for 16.77 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual earnings per share reported by LogMeIn, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.89% EPS growth.

Quantbot Technologies Lp, which manages about $581.51M and $999.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 6,299 shares to 46,759 shares, valued at $7.62M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 24,234 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,534 shares, and has risen its stake in Tallgrass Energy Lp.

Quantbot Technologies Lp, which manages about $581.51M and $999.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 6,299 shares to 46,759 shares, valued at $7.62M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 24,234 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,534 shares, and has risen its stake in Tallgrass Energy Lp.

Clearbridge Investments Llc, which manages about $115.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pbf Logistics Lp (NYSE:PBFX) by 350,000 shares to 3.93M shares, valued at $83.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Varian Med Sys Inc (NYSE:VAR) by 29,555 shares in the quarter, for a total of 444,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Orbcomm Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC).

Analysts await Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.37 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.37 per share. ENV’s profit will be $19.31 million for 40.26 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual earnings per share reported by Envestnet, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.17% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.45 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 19 investors sold ENV shares while 52 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 45.75 million shares or 1.58% more from 45.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.