Clearbridge Investments Has Lowered By $4.72 Million Its Pfizer (PFE) Holding; Iec Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:IEC) Shorts Increased By 19.79%

Clearbridge Investments Llc decreased Pfizer Inc (PFE) stake by 0.89% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Clearbridge Investments Llc analyzed 112,496 shares as Pfizer Inc (PFE)'s stock declined 1.32%. The Clearbridge Investments Llc holds 12.54 million shares with $532.74M value, down from 12.66M last quarter. Pfizer Inc now has $238.60 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $44.01. About 9.24 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500.

Iec Electronics Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:IEC) had an increase of 19.79% in short interest. IEC's SI was 45,400 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 19.79% from 37,900 shares previously. With 160,900 avg volume, 0 days are for Iec Electronics Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:IEC)'s short sellers to cover IEC's short positions. The SI to Iec Electronics Corp's float is 0.54%. The stock 0.08% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $5.95. It is up 26.05% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.62% the S&P500.

IEC Electronics Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic contract manufacturing services in the United States. The company has market cap of $61.31 million. It specializes in delivering technical solutions for the custom manufacturing, product configuration, and verification testing of complex products that require a sophisticated level of manufacturing. It has a 5.61 P/E ratio. The firm makes a range of assemblies that are incorporated into various products, such as aerospace and defense systems, medical devices, industrial equipment, and transportation products.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.78 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.20, from 0.58 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold IEC Electronics Corp. shares while 5 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 8 raised stakes. 2.60 million shares or 14.06% more from 2.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Incorporated reported 277,725 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase Co owns 41,218 shares. British Columbia – Canada-based Connor Clark And Lunn Investment Management Ltd has invested 0% in IEC Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:IEC). Lpl Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in IEC Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:IEC). First Manhattan holds 0% or 3,100 shares in its portfolio. Eam Limited Liability Com has invested 0.21% in IEC Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:IEC). Blackrock reported 61,353 shares. Hillsdale Management holds 0.05% of its portfolio in IEC Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:IEC) for 85,100 shares. 14,325 are held by Morgan Stanley. California Public Employees Retirement Sys holds 0% of its portfolio in IEC Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:IEC) for 40,200 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag reported 113,149 shares stake. Globeflex Capital L P, California-based fund reported 10,833 shares. Dimensional Fund L P invested in 227,525 shares. Weber Alan W reported 10,000 shares. Moreover, Panagora Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in IEC Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:IEC).

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $119,106 activity. $7,506 worth of IEC Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:IEC) was bought by HADEED CHARLES P. Shares for $47,700 were bought by Barbato Thomas L. Butler Keith M had bought 8,000 shares worth $50,160.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.81 million activity. On Wednesday, January 30 the insider LANKLER DOUGLAS M sold $1.81 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Altfest L J holds 0.99% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 215,163 shares. Evergreen Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.21% or 49,465 shares. Sadoff Investment Mngmt Lc owns 6,898 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Barton invested in 0.06% or 8,700 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser Limited invested in 0.26% or 981,401 shares. Aimz Invest Advisors holds 0.52% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 17,945 shares. Frontier Investment Com reported 37,515 shares. 18,434 were reported by East Coast Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co. Capstone Finance Advisors Incorporated holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 7,546 shares. Zacks Mgmt holds 1.7% or 1.87M shares. Sol Cap Management invested in 34,606 shares or 0.41% of the stock. Godsey Gibb Assoc owns 357,004 shares for 2.3% of their portfolio. Farmers Merchants Invests has invested 0.63% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Doheny Asset Mgmt Ca reported 19,081 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker invested in 0.79% or 65,508 shares.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.78 earnings per share, down 3.70% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.81 per share. PFE’s profit will be $4.23B for 14.11 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.24% negative EPS growth.

Clearbridge Investments Llc increased Ipg Photonics Corp (NASDAQ:IPGP) stake by 26,158 shares to 480,763 valued at $72.97 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Fireeye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) stake by 593,765 shares and now owns 905,980 shares. Bank Ozk was raised too.