Clearbridge Investments Has Lifted Its Holding in Amdocs LTD (DOX) by $16.25 Million as Stock Price Rose; Laboratory Amer Hldgs (LH) Shareholder Tower Research Capital Trc Cut Position

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc decreased its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (LH) by 83.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc sold 3,046 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.95% . The institutional investor held 611 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $105,000, down from 3,657 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc who had been investing in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $167.02. About 361,739 shares traded. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 2.94% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 21/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Roper Technologies, Basic Energy Services, Laboratory Corporation of America, Brown For; 26/04/2018 – Airware Labs Announces Name Change to Item 9 Labs Corp. and New Ticker Symbol “INLB”; 06/03/2018 – LABCORP – ON TRACK TO DELIVER $150 MLN IN CUMULATIVE NEW REVENUE FROM COVANCE ACQUISITION THROUGH 2018 – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation: Sees 2018 Revenue Growth 10.0%-12.0%; 24/05/2018 – LABCORP – CO, UNITEDHEALTHCARE HAVE RENEWED THEIR LONG-TERM STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP; 20/03/2018 – INTERPACE DIAGNOSTICS – UNDER NEW AGREEMENT, PHYSICIANS WILL BE ABLE TO ORDER BOTH THYROID BIOPSY ANALYSIS AND MOLECULAR TESTING FROM INTERPACE; 09/03/2018 – Covance Forms lmmunology & lmmunotoxicology Unit Focused on Biologic Drug Development; 23/04/2018 – DJ Laboratory Corporation of America H, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LH); 25/04/2018 – LABORATORY CORP OF AMERICA BOOSTS VIEW FOR YEAR SALES GROWTH; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP – 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE NOW INCLUDES PROJECTED NEGATIVE IMPACT FROM ASC 606 OF ABOUT $0.20 TO $0.30 PER SHARE FOR FULL YEAR 2018

Clearbridge Investments Llc increased its stake in Amdocs Ltd (DOX) by 26.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearbridge Investments Llc bought 262,134 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.47% . The institutional investor held 1.24 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $76.72 million, up from 973,437 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearbridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Amdocs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $66.54. About 236,117 shares traded. Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) has declined 5.23% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DOX News: 10/05/2018 – Amdocs to Support Safaricom’s Launch of New Digital Services with End-to-end Revenue Assurance Capabilities to Improve Custom; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS 2Q ADJ EPS 95C, EST. 95C; 22/03/2018 – NASDAQ PROBING POTENTIAL CLEARLY ERRONEOUS TRADES IN DOX; 04/04/2018 – Vubiquity, Recently Acquired By Amdocs, Renews Deal With Turner DOX; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD SEES EXPECTS FULL YEAR FISCAL 2018 REVENUE GROWTH OF 1.3%-3.3% YEAR-OVER-YEAR ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD DOX.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.04, REV VIEW $3.96 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD – REITERATES FISCAL 2018 NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS GROWTH OUTLOOK OF 4.0%-8.0% YOY; 07/03/2018 – Amdocs Named a Leader in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Operations Support Systems; 28/03/2018 – Amdocs Joins the LF Deep Learning Foundation as a Founding Member providing Data Tools, Mapping and Models to Advance AI in the; 04/04/2018 – Vubiquity, Recently Acquired by Amdocs, Renews Deal with Turner

Clearbridge Investments Llc, which manages about $115.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2,110 shares to 1.69M shares, valued at $351.85M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aspen Technology Inc (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 92,925 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.65M shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc, which manages about $1.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust by 11,729 shares to 22,186 shares, valued at $1.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (JKL) by 3,676 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,042 shares, and has risen its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS).

Analysts await Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.85 EPS, up 4.01% or $0.11 from last year’s $2.74 per share. LH’s profit will be $278.45 million for 14.65 P/E if the $2.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.93 actual EPS reported by Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.73% negative EPS growth.

