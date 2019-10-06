Clearbridge Investments Has Lifted Its First Intst Bancsystem (FIBK) Holding; HEALTHSPACE DATA SYSTEM LTD ORDINARY SHA (HDSLF) Sellers Increased By 300% Their Shorts

HEALTHSPACE DATA SYSTEM LTD ORDINARY SHA (OTCMKTS:HDSLF) had an increase of 300% in short interest. HDSLF’s SI was 800 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 300% from 200 shares previously. With 12,000 avg volume, 0 days are for HEALTHSPACE DATA SYSTEM LTD ORDINARY SHA (OTCMKTS:HDSLF)’s short sellers to cover HDSLF’s short positions. It closed at $0.0254 lastly. It is up 0.00% since October 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Clearbridge Investments Llc increased First Intst Bancsystem Inc (FIBK) stake by 21.76% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Clearbridge Investments Llc acquired 100,166 shares as First Intst Bancsystem Inc (FIBK)’s stock declined 3.64%. The Clearbridge Investments Llc holds 560,525 shares with $22.20 million value, up from 460,359 last quarter. First Intst Bancsystem Inc now has $2.59 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $39.72. About 131,612 shares traded. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) has declined 7.66% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.66% the S&P500. Some Historical FIBK News: 25/04/2018 – FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM INC – FIRST INTERSTATE IS EXPECTED TO RECOVER MINIMAL TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE DILUTION EXPERIENCED IN DEAL IN UNDER 2 YEARS; 25/04/2018 – FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM INC – FIRST INTERSTATE EXPECTS TRANSACTION WILL RESULT IN ANNUAL EARNINGS PER SHARE ACCRETION OF 3% IN 2019; 25/04/2018 – FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM INC – DEAL FOR $21.03 PER SHARE; 25/04/2018 – FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $99.8 MLN VS $68.9 MLN; 27/04/2018 – FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM INC FIBK.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $45; 25/04/2018 – First Interstate 1Q EPS 65c; 25/04/2018 – First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. Enters Definitive Agreement to Acquire Northwest Bancorporation, Inc. and Expand Its Presence; 25/04/2018 – FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM INC – EXPECTS DEAL WILL RESULT IN ANNUAL EPS ACCRETION OF 3% IN 2019; 30/05/2018 – First Interstate Banc at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 25/04/2018 – FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM INC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $160.9 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.24, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 16 investors sold FIBK shares while 41 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 29.95 million shares or 1.03% more from 29.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. National Bank & Trust Of America De holds 0% or 366,341 shares in its portfolio. Huntington National Bank has 0% invested in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) for 587 shares. Macquarie Group holds 0.18% of its portfolio in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) for 2.69 million shares. Legal General Group Inc Public Ltd Co owns 0% invested in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) for 7,476 shares. Tower Research Capital Lc (Trc) invested in 0% or 102 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Inc accumulated 215,989 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Captrust Finance Advsrs accumulated 620 shares. Advsrs Asset Management Incorporated reported 40,323 shares stake. Invesco Limited stated it has 0% of its portfolio in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK). Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 0% or 23,498 shares. Naples Advsrs Ltd Liability stated it has 17,300 shares. Glenmede Com Na owns 105 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Boston Prtnrs, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 98,574 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Llc stated it has 8,529 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 26,470 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $37,805 activity. 1,000 shares were bought by Wold Peter I, worth $37,805 on Tuesday, June 11.

Clearbridge Investments Llc decreased Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) stake by 384,596 shares to 3.31M valued at $231.50M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Miller Herman Inc (NASDAQ:MLHR) stake by 18,706 shares and now owns 140,268 shares. Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc was reduced too.