Clearbridge Investments Has Increased By $550,301 Its Main Street Capital (MAIN) Position; UNEEQO (UNEQ) SI Increased By 12500%

UNEEQO INC (OTCMKTS:UNEQ) had an increase of 12500% in short interest. UNEQ’s SI was 25,200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 12500% from 200 shares previously. With 490,400 avg volume, 0 days are for UNEEQO INC (OTCMKTS:UNEQ)’s short sellers to cover UNEQ’s short positions. It closed at $0.0025 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Clearbridge Investments Llc increased Main Street Capital Corp (MAIN) stake by 5.02% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Clearbridge Investments Llc acquired 14,873 shares as Main Street Capital Corp (MAIN)’s stock rose 9.36%. The Clearbridge Investments Llc holds 311,439 shares with $11.59M value, up from 296,566 last quarter. Main Street Capital Corp now has $2.73B valuation. The stock increased 1.70% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $43.19. About 292,936 shares traded or 24.18% up from the average. Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) has risen 9.92% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MAIN News: 03/05/2018 – MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORP QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME OF $37.0 MLN (OR $0.63 PER SHARE), REPRESENTING A 19% INCREASE; 04/05/2018 – S&P REVISES MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 03/05/2018 – Main Street Capital 1st-Quarter Net Investment Income $37 Million; 15/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Beer-serving bookstore could open on Mainstreet in time for summer; 06/03/2018 – MAIN STREET FUNDED $24.3M FOR RECAPITALIZATION OF NEXREV LLC; 30/05/2018 – Mainstreet Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid; 02/05/2018 – Main Street Announces Third Quarter 2018 Regular Monthly Dividends; 05/04/2018 – BANKER’S TOOLBOX ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF LOAN LOSS RESERVE POWERHOUSE, MAINSTREET TECHNOLOGIES; 06/03/2018 – MAIN STREET CAPITAL – CO ALONG WITH CO-INVESTOR, PARTNERED WITH NEXREV TO FACILITATE TRANSACTION; 03/05/2018 – MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORP – NET ASSET VALUE OF $23.67 PER SHARE AT MARCH 31, 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold MAIN shares while 40 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 11.75 million shares or 2.87% less from 12.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can has 17,922 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% of its portfolio in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) for 386 shares. Callahan Advsr Lc holds 11,722 shares. The Illinois-based Optimum Advisors has invested 0.02% in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN). Hudock Capital Grp Limited Liability holds 0% or 196 shares in its portfolio. First City Cap Inc stated it has 0.32% of its portfolio in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN). Citadel Advsrs Lc owns 68,318 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. M&T Commercial Bank Corp holds 376,819 shares. Gradient Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% stake. 11,648 were accumulated by Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc. Allsquare Wealth Ltd Company has 0.65% invested in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN). Cetera Advsr Ltd Com has 12,451 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) for 212,138 shares. Yorktown Mgmt And holds 16,207 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Van Eck Associate owns 400,209 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) news were published by: Wsj.com which released: “Data Errors Plague Stock Traders in Volatile Week – The Wall Street Journal” on August 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Main Street Capital Q2 investment income rises on net interest – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Dividend Investors: Don’t Be Too Quick To Buy Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 17, 2019. More interesting news about Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Imagine Owning Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) And Wondering If The 36% Share Price Slide Is Justified – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Investors Who Bought Ship Finance International (NYSE:SFL) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Down 28% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Clearbridge Investments Llc decreased Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) stake by 15,601 shares to 157,004 valued at $160.79 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Blackrock Tcp Cap Corp stake by 154,977 shares and now owns 821,310 shares. First Intst Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) was reduced too.

UNEEQO, Inc. focuses on developing secure digital marketing on mobile devices. The company has market cap of $284,375. It intends to provide an integrated instant engagement platform to business marketing managers to access actively interested individuals combining user choice at the moment with CRM integration through a multi-vendor mobile commerce engine. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Kore Resources, Inc. and changed its name to UNEEQO, Inc. in May 2016.

Another recent and important UNEEQO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNEQ) news was published by Prnewswire.com which published an article titled: “OTC Markets Group Announces Lists of Compliance Downgrades and Caveat Emptor Designations for the Month of May – PR Newswire” on June 06, 2018.