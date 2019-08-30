Clearbridge Investments Has Decreased Weis Mkts (WMK) Holding; Etrade Capital Management Decreased By $378,166 Its Coca Cola Co (KO) Holding

Clearbridge Investments Llc decreased Weis Mkts Inc (WMK) stake by 51.3% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Clearbridge Investments Llc sold 27,609 shares as Weis Mkts Inc (WMK)’s stock declined 12.21%. The Clearbridge Investments Llc holds 26,206 shares with $1.07M value, down from 53,815 last quarter. Weis Mkts Inc now has $1.02B valuation. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $38.4. About 21,410 shares traded. Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) has declined 29.77% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.77% the S&P500. Some Historical WMK News: 07/05/2018 – Weis Markets 1Q EPS 60c; 21/03/2018 – FDA: Weis Markets Issues an Allergy Alert For Weis Quality Store-Made Cole Slaw Sold in 8 Stores Due to Undeclared Egg Allergen; 19/04/2018 – DJ Weis Markets Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WMK); 26/04/2018 – Weis Markets Announces Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – PRESIDENT OF WALT DISNEY IMAGINEERING BOB WEIS SAYS IN SHANGHAI; 13/03/2018 – Weis Markets 4Q Net $63.7M; 07/05/2018 – WEIS MARKETS 1Q REV. $876.11B; 25/04/2018 – EXPANSION TO FOCUS ON SHANGHAI AND HONG KONG FOR NOW: WEIS; 13/03/2018 – WEIS MARKETS INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES WERE UP 1.2 PERCENT; 09/05/2018 – Weis Markets Short-Interest Ratio Rises 25% to 19 Days

Etrade Capital Management Llc decreased Coca Cola Co (KO) stake by 9.2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Etrade Capital Management Llc sold 8,221 shares as Coca Cola Co (KO)’s stock rose 8.31%. The Etrade Capital Management Llc holds 81,173 shares with $3.80M value, down from 89,394 last quarter. Coca Cola Co now has $235.05B valuation. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $54.97. About 2.18 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 30/05/2018 – Ben Shanley, Senior Vice President, National Foodservice Operations at Coca-Cola North America, Receives IFMA’s Distinguished F; 08/03/2018 – COCA-COLA BEVERAGES FLA. GETS $325M SR UNSEC REVOLVING CDT LINE; 09/03/2018 – TriadBusinessJournal: Former Duke star Grant Hill’s ad with Pepsi-owned Mtn Dew upsets NCAA sponsor Coca-Cola, sources say -…; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s changes Coca-Cola FEMSA’s outlook to stable; affirms ratings; 30/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS COCA-COLA’S AA3/P-1 RATINGS; OUTLOOK CHANGED TO; 26/04/2018 – S&P Lowers All Coca-Cola Ratings, Including the Corporate Credit Rating One Notch to ‘A+’; 06/03/2018 – After Unanimous Strike Authorization Vote by Local 174 Swire Checkers, Hundreds of Swire Coca-Cola Employees at Four Teamster L; 24/04/2018 – KO CEO:EXPECT N. AMERICA PRICE/MIX TO RISE TO LOW SINGLE DIGITS; 26/03/2018 – Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Holdings Inc. to Terminate Reporting Obligations with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CEO: 1/3 OF IMPROVEMENT OF DIET COKE FROM NEW FLAVORS

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39B for 24.54 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Among 9 analysts covering Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Coca-Cola has $6000 highest and $46 lowest target. $53.89’s average target is -1.96% below currents $54.97 stock price. Coca-Cola had 20 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $52 target in Wednesday, April 24 report. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of KO in report on Tuesday, April 16 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, July 24. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Monday, July 1. On Wednesday, July 24 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. Wells Fargo maintained The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) rating on Friday, March 8. Wells Fargo has “Buy” rating and $50 target. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Wednesday, April 24 by Morgan Stanley. HSBC downgraded the shares of KO in report on Tuesday, March 12 to “Hold” rating. On Friday, March 8 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold”. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Wednesday, July 24 by BMO Capital Markets.

Etrade Capital Management Llc increased Alphabet Inc stake by 1,188 shares to 6,940 valued at $8.17M in 2019Q1. It also upped Discover Finl Svcs (NYSE:DFS) stake by 8,567 shares and now owns 15,434 shares. Chubb Limited was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Budros Ruhlin And Roe Inc invested 1.62% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Perigon Wealth Mngmt Lc has invested 0.17% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Wade G W stated it has 1.06% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Counselors owns 244,462 shares or 0.49% of their US portfolio. Anchor Capital Advsr Limited Liability Corporation reported 87,082 shares stake. Fiduciary Fincl Service Of The Southwest Incorporated Tx invested in 0.42% or 31,088 shares. Vontobel Asset Inc has 5.58 million shares. Centurylink Management holds 25,390 shares. Capstone Advisors has 69,110 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Franklin Resources reported 0.15% stake. Flippin Bruce Porter holds 117,577 shares. Umb Bancshares N A Mo reported 130,656 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Gru One Trading LP has 26,995 shares. Moreover, Cornerstone Cap has 0.08% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 10,185 shares. 65,854 are held by Allen Ops Limited Liability Company.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold WMK shares while 32 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 10.37 million shares or 2.67% more from 10.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Management owns 55,310 shares. New York-based Coatue Management has invested 0% in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK). Moreover, First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca has 0.01% invested in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK). Amer holds 6,089 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Janney Montgomery Scott has invested 0% in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK). Bessemer Group Inc invested 0.02% in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK). Gamco Inc Et Al has invested 0.03% in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK). Hussman Strategic has 1,600 shares. First Trust Advsr Limited Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK). Aqr Capital Management Lc accumulated 91,101 shares or 0% of the stock. Serv Automobile Association invested in 8,071 shares or 0% of the stock. Ameriprise owns 85,261 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ins Co reported 36,371 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 23,400 were accumulated by Macquarie Grp Inc. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Co holds 6,300 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Clearbridge Investments Llc increased Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) stake by 663,986 shares to 2.76M valued at $503.24M in 2019Q1. It also upped Owens Corning New (NYSE:OC) stake by 79,653 shares and now owns 1.31 million shares. Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) was raised too.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $131,780 activity. On Wednesday, May 29 Schertle Kurt A bought $38,570 worth of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) or 1,000 shares. FROST SCOTT F bought $30,080 worth of stock or 800 shares. 600 shares valued at $22,770 were bought by BAILEY WAYNE S on Tuesday, May 21.