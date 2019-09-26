Clearbridge Investments Has Decreased Sterling Bancorp Del (STL) Holding By $11.64 Million; Provise Management Group Lifted By $494,904 Its Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Stake

Provise Management Group Llc increased Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) stake by 158.05% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Provise Management Group Llc acquired 2,426 shares as Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)’s stock rose 7.52%. The Provise Management Group Llc holds 3,961 shares with $810,000 value, up from 1,535 last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc now has $74.89 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $208.27. About 1.28 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 06/04/2018 – Goldman’s Jan Hatzius discusses March jobs report, employment outlook; 09/03/2018 – Goldman Co-Presidents Leading Candidates to Replace Blankfein; 12/04/2018 – Law Firms Join Goldman in Fight for Hong Kong Gay Spouse Visas; 02/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs to Open a Bitcoin Trading Operation; 14/05/2018 – PQ Group Holdings to Participate in Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference on May 15; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 80C/SHR FROM 75C, EST. 80C; 23/04/2018 – GOLDMAN’S CURRIE COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 19/03/2018 – DealStreetAsia: Blackstone to buy 80% in Pune mall for $47.5m, Goldman to exit; 10/05/2018 – Apple and Goldman Sachs are planning an Apple Pay-branded credit card to be introduced as early as next year; 30/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS WOMEN WIN CLASS-ACTION STATUS IN GENDER BIAS CASE

Clearbridge Investments Llc decreased Sterling Bancorp Del (STL) stake by 15.04% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Clearbridge Investments Llc sold 554,280 shares as Sterling Bancorp Del (STL)’s stock rose 3.16%. The Clearbridge Investments Llc holds 3.13M shares with $66.64M value, down from 3.69M last quarter. Sterling Bancorp Del now has $4.18 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $20.38. About 748,023 shares traded. Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) has declined 3.32% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical STL News: 06/03/2018 – STERLING BANCORP – DEAL TO BE PAID IN CASH VIA A MIX OF CASH ON HAND, RUN-OFF OF EXISTING RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE LOANS AND SALES OF SECURITIES; 16/04/2018 – STERLING BANK PLC STERLNB.LG – PROPOSED THAT A DIVIDEND OF 2 KOBO PER ORDINARY SHARE WILL BE PAID TO SHAREHOLDERS FOR 2017; 16/04/2018 – STERLING BANK PLC STERLNB.LG – GROUP GROSS EARNINGS FOR THE YEAR ENDED DEC 2017 OF 133.5 BLN NAIRA VS 111.4 BLN NAIRA A YR AGO; 24/04/2018 – Sterling Bancorp 1Q EPS 43c; 22/03/2018 – Sterling Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 25/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 25 / 2018 – Sterling National Bank – Port Washington Financial Center – Long Island Region; 24/04/2018 – Sterling Bancorp Declares quarterly Dividend of $0.07 Per Share; 11/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 11 / 2018 – Sterling National Bank – Lefrak City Financial Center – New York City Region; 21/04/2018 – DJ Sterling Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STL); 09/05/2018 – Sterling Bancorp Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for May. 16-17

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Analytics Platform Koyfin Raises $3 Million; CEO Says ‘We Want To Have Coverage Of All Global Equities’ – Benzinga” published on September 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “5 Goldman Sachs Stocks to Buy with Over 20% Upside Potential – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Allcargo Planning To Acquire Indian Firm To Expand Express Logistics Footprint – Benzinga” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Analysts Really Like Uber Stock – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Goldman Sachs Group has $260 highest and $218 lowest target. $234.33’s average target is 12.51% above currents $208.27 stock price. Goldman Sachs Group had 6 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $260 target in Tuesday, April 16 report. The stock of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 64 investors sold GS shares while 350 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 239.47 million shares or 1.11% less from 242.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Rothschild Invest Corp Il has 1.04% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). The Illinois-based First Midwest Bank & Trust Division has invested 0.07% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Counselors Of Maryland Lc reported 6,836 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Rocky Mountain Advisers Lc has invested 0.05% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). San Francisco Sentry Invest Gru Inc (Ca) owns 256 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Delaware-based Dupont Corporation has invested 0.02% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Homrich & Berg invested in 0.03% or 2,838 shares. Stillwater Investment Management Ltd Liability Company holds 0.91% or 10,657 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James & Associates owns 166,783 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Bk invested in 275,774 shares or 0.19% of the stock. D E Shaw Communication reported 75,209 shares stake. Brown Brothers Harriman And reported 0.01% stake. 300 were accumulated by Plante Moran Fincl Advisors. Parametric Port Associate reported 1.08M shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Texas Yale Cap holds 0.31% or 20,219 shares.

Provise Management Group Llc decreased Alps Etf Tr (SDOG) stake by 18,786 shares to 292,700 valued at $12.73M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHD) stake by 6,182 shares and now owns 300,416 shares. Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.12, from 0.8 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 12 investors sold STL shares while 95 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 174.43 million shares or 7.60% less from 188.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. D E Shaw reported 0.01% stake. First Mercantile accumulated 12,884 shares. Lord Abbett And Ltd Com has 0.11% invested in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) for 1.53M shares. Keybank Association Oh invested in 0% or 33,850 shares. Paloma Prtnrs holds 0.03% or 69,701 shares. Stevens Capital Mngmt LP stated it has 68,022 shares. Landscape Cap Lc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL). Jpmorgan Chase has invested 0% in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL). Kennedy Mgmt, Missouri-based fund reported 638,503 shares. Bancorporation Of New York Mellon Corporation stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL). Hudson Valley Inv Advsr Adv, New York-based fund reported 352,076 shares. Parametric Port Associate Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Com has 0.51% invested in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL). The New York-based Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Limited Co has invested 0.09% in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL). Wellington Mngmt Group Inc Llp holds 16.67M shares or 0.08% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Sterling Bancorp Declares Quarterly Dividend on Preferred Stock – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Introducing Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL), A Stock That Climbed 62% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Sterling Bancorp Series A Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred stock declares $0.4063 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Should Investors React To Sterling Bancorp’s (NYSE:STL) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Sterling Bancorp (STL) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Analysts await Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.54 EPS, up 5.88% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.51 per share. STL’s profit will be $110.81 million for 9.44 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by Sterling Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.88% EPS growth.

Clearbridge Investments Llc increased Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) stake by 144,230 shares to 12.01 million valued at $346.63 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Hartford Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) stake by 128,627 shares and now owns 1.05M shares. Lithia Mtrs Inc (NYSE:LAD) was raised too.