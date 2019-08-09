Clearbridge Investments Has Decreased Murphy Usa (MUSA) Position by $459,000; Altai Capital Management LP Boosted Amber Rd Com (AMBR) Holding by $435,672 as Valuation Were Volatile

Altai Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Amber Rd Inc Com (AMBR) by 2.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altai Capital Management Lp bought 54,459 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 2.46 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.37M, up from 2.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altai Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Amber Rd Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $371.12 million market cap company. It closed at $13.05 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 9, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical AMBR News: 15/03/2018 – E2open Affirms Proposal to Acquire Amber Road for $10.50 Per Share; 30/03/2018 – E2OPEN: AMBER ROAD’S BOARD HAS NOT ENGAGED IN TALKS; 30/03/2018 – E2OPEN – AMBER ROAD’S BOARD HAS REFUSED TO ENGAGE IN ANY DIALOGUE WITH E2OPEN TO DISCUSS A POTENTIAL TRANSACTION

Clearbridge Investments Llc decreased its stake in Murphy Usa Inc (MUSA) by 0.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearbridge Investments Llc sold 5,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.90% . The institutional investor held 1.21M shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $104.02 million, down from 1.22 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearbridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Murphy Usa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $91.99. About 269,016 shares traded. Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) has risen 10.96% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MUSA News: 01/05/2018 – MURPHY USA 1Q REV. $3.24B, EST. $3.22B; 01/05/2018 – Murphy USA 1Q Rev $3.24B; 01/05/2018 – Murphy USA 1Q Net $39.3M; 15/05/2018 – Murphy USA May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 19th Straight Gain; 14/03/2018 Murphy USA May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 17th Straight Gain; 20/04/2018 – DJ Murphy USA Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MUSA); 01/05/2018 – MURPHY USA 1Q EPS $1.16; 20/03/2018 – Murphy USA Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.74, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold AMBR shares while 21 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 22.29 million shares or 1.06% more from 22.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR). 17,756 are held by Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability. Comml Bank Of America De reported 65,326 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0% or 13,440 shares. The Massachusetts-based Martingale Asset Management Lp has invested 0% in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR). Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Mngmt Limited stated it has 0% in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR). Barclays Public Limited reported 0% of its portfolio in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR). Renaissance Technology Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.04M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Trexquant Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR) for 11,438 shares. Intl Gp has invested 0% in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR). Kennedy Capital Mngmt stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR). Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Lc holds 0% or 163,909 shares in its portfolio. Gilder Gagnon Howe & has 72,030 shares. Ameritas Partners reported 1,500 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Penbrook Mgmt Ltd invested in 84,000 shares or 0.76% of the stock.

More notable recent Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Shares of Amber Road Are Soaring on Monday – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – Supercomputer Company Cray Acquired By Hewlett Packard Enterprise – Seeking Alpha” published on May 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Brodsky & Smith, LLC Announces an Investigation of Amber Road, Inc. – AMBR – Yahoo Finance” on May 14, 2019. More interesting news about Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Amber Road Inc (AMBR) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amber Road Is A Sell – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 23, 2018.

More notable recent Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Murphy USA Holding (MUSA) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Murphy USA Schedules First Quarter 2019 Results Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” published on April 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For April 29, 2019 – Benzinga” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Murphy USA Inc. Reports Preliminary Fourth Quarter 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on January 30, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Murphy USA Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Results Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold MUSA shares while 74 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 26.47 million shares or 1.46% more from 26.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Missouri-based Stifel Fincl has invested 0% in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA). Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has 12,928 shares. Moreover, Fifth Third Bancorporation has 0% invested in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA). Willis Inv Counsel reported 70,588 shares. Pnc Services Grp Inc has invested 0% in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA). Parametric Assocs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 163,491 shares. Horrell Capital Mngmt invested in 1.36% or 31,167 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Llc invested in 0% or 1,065 shares. D E Shaw And Communications has 0.01% invested in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA). Credit Suisse Ag holds 35,008 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 50,008 shares. Delta Asset Llc Tn reported 0% stake. Globeflex Capital Limited Partnership reported 13,383 shares stake. Denali Advsr Ltd has invested 0.23% in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA). Amp Capital Invsts Ltd holds 5,732 shares.