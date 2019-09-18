Clearbridge Investments Has Decreased Its Exelon (EXC) Stake by $18.24 Million; Stock Value Declined; Tjx Cos New (TJX) Stock Rose While Cabot Wealth Management Lowered Stake by $334,984

Clearbridge Investments Llc decreased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 9.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearbridge Investments Llc sold 388,042 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 3.57M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $171.29M, down from 3.96M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearbridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.56B market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $47.92. About 1.41M shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 23/05/2018 – NEW JERSEY GOVERNOR SIGNS BILL TO SUBSIDIZE NUCLEAR POWER PLANTS TO FURTHER GREENHOUSE GAS REDUCTION GOALS; 24/05/2018 – EXELON CORP – ANNOUNCES OUTCOME OF 2021-2022 PJM CAPACITY AUCTION – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Exelon Announces Plan to Further Reduce Its Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 15 Percent; 02/05/2018 – Exelon Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2.90-Adj EPS $3.20; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Exelon May Face Pressure, Electric Power Down in April; 08/05/2018 – EXELON REPORTS LEADERSHIP CHANGES TO FURTHER STRENGTHEN CO. & P; 10/04/2018 – EXELON CORP EXC.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $41 FROM $40; 21/05/2018 – EXELON RAISES CLINTON REACTOR TO 1% POWER FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 26/03/2018 – EXELON’S BRAIDWOOD 1 REACTOR OUTPUT CUT AHEAD OF REFUELING; 12/04/2018 – EXELON RAISES POWER AT PEACH BOTTOM 3 TO 86% FROM 60%: NRC

Cabot Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 3.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot Wealth Management Inc sold 6,442 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 171,450 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.07M, down from 177,892 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $56.22. About 1.97 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 22/05/2018 – TJX same-store sales top estimates; 04/04/2018 – TJX Cos Raises Dividend to 39c; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of The TJX Companies, Inc. Investors (TJX); 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY MARMAXX SALES $5,381 MLN VS $4,967 MLN; 04/04/2018 – TJX COS. PLANS FY19 SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM ABOUT $2.5B TO $3.0B; 22/05/2018 – CORRECT: TJX 1Q ADJ EPS 96C; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos 1Q EPS $1.13; 08/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Park Hotels & Resorts, Steel Dynamics, Tenet Healthcare, The TJX Companies, VeriSig; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos 1Q Net $716.4M; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC – SEES CONSOLIDATED COMPARABLE STORE SALES GROWTH OF 1% TO 2% IN 2019

Analysts await Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.88 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.88 per share. EXC’s profit will be $854.99 million for 13.61 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Exelon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.67% EPS growth.

Clearbridge Investments Llc, which manages about $115.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in U S Silica Hldgs Inc (NYSE:SLCA) by 228,762 shares to 1.05 million shares, valued at $13.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chuys Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:CHUY) by 64,868 shares in the quarter, for a total of 647,048 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

More notable recent Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Exelon Corporation (EXC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Exelon moving to Nasdaq, out of NYSE – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Amgen, BorgWarner, Chipotle, Cree, Dollar General, Exelon, PDC Energy, Verizon, Zynga and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Exelon (NYSE:EXC) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did You Miss Exelon’s (NYSE:EXC) 45% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold EXC shares while 259 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 734.48 million shares or 1.02% less from 742.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Electron Capital Prtn Limited Company invested in 2.00 million shares or 13.02% of the stock. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt & Equity Research holds 0% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 13,252 shares. Intact Investment Mgmt stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Retirement Of Alabama has invested 0.24% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Gsa Capital Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0.23% or 43,046 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv holds 2.19 million shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt Incorporated owns 3.92M shares. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 27,074 shares. Fifth Third State Bank has invested 0.12% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Cibc Bank & Trust Usa holds 7,398 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Cordasco Fin Net has invested 0.04% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Strategic Advsr Lc holds 14,829 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. M&R Cap holds 0.01% or 765 shares. Smith Moore And holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 9,734 shares. Foundry Ptnrs Limited Liability Co stated it has 624,543 shares.

Analysts await The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.66 earnings per share, up 4.76% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.63 per share. TJX’s profit will be $797.96 million for 21.30 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by The TJX Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.45% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 50 investors sold TJX shares while 360 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.36% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Commonwealth Financial Bank Of stated it has 136,035 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. 64,981 were reported by Mcmillion Capital Management. Arrow has invested 0.52% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Edgestream Prns LP reported 5,419 shares. 7,710 are owned by Institute For Wealth Mgmt Ltd. Oakworth Cap holds 0.15% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) or 14,958 shares. Johnson Gp holds 0.09% or 19,140 shares. Moreover, Campbell Newman Asset has 0.17% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 22,389 shares. Forte Ltd Llc Adv, a New York-based fund reported 110,629 shares. Tru Of Virginia Va, Virginia-based fund reported 136,889 shares. Ccm Inv Advisers Ltd Company invested in 1.96% or 220,234 shares. Azimuth Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.22% or 63,997 shares. First National Tru accumulated 0.2% or 41,491 shares. Northeast Mgmt invested in 7,260 shares. Ajo Lp invested in 784,179 shares.