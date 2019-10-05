Clearbridge Investments Has Decreased Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Position by $4.98 Million as Stock Value Rose; Nordea Investment Management Ab Stake In Exelon (EXC) Was Has Increased

Nordea Investment Management Ab increased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 20.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nordea Investment Management Ab bought 571,223 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 3.34M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $160.41M, up from 2.77M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nordea Investment Management Ab who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.98B market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $48.45. About 3.18 million shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 15/05/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP – DEAL TO SUPPLY GRIDSTAR LITHIUM ENERGY STORAGE SYSTEM TO COMED; 26/03/2018 – EXELON’S BRAIDWOOD 1 REACTOR OUTPUT CUT AHEAD OF REFUELING; 12/04/2018 – EXELON RAISES POWER AT BYRON 2 REACTOR TO 100% FROM 90%: NRC; 08/05/2018 – Exelon Announces Leadership Changes to Further Strengthen Company and Position for Future Growth; 08/05/2018 – Exelon: Nigro to Succeed Jonathan Thayer as CFO; 02/05/2018 – EXELON RAISES BRAIDWOOD 1 REACTOR TO 75% POWER FROM 12%: NRC; 08/05/2018 – Exelon: Anne Pramaggiore Promoted to CEO of Exelon Utilities, Succeeding Denis P. O’Brien; 21/03/2018 – Federal Register: Exelon Generation Company, LLC; Oyster Creek Nuclear Generating Station; Revision to License Condition 2.C.(5; 24/05/2018 – EXELON CORP – EXELON’S OTHER NUCLEAR PLANTS IN PJM CLEARED IN AUCTION FOR 2021-2022 PLANNING YEAR; 23/04/2018 – Exelon Utilities Receive Energy Star® Partner of the Year — Sustained Excellence Award

Clearbridge Investments Llc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 2.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearbridge Investments Llc sold 30,154 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 1.40M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $231.51M, down from 1.43 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearbridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $159.17. About 1.13M shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: Hot U.S. Job Market Has Cooled Slightly as Labor Market Continues to Tighten; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Had Seen FY18 Adjusted EPS Up 12%-13%; 07/03/2018 – ADP Report U.S. Labor Market Continues to Experience Uninterrupted Growth; 07/03/2018 – ADP Report: At This Pace of Job Growth, Employers Will Soon Become Hard-Pressed to Find Qualified Workers; 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Wage Growth Accelerating in Response; 19/04/2018 – ADP – OWNERSHIP OF 51% OF CAPITAL, AND EXCLUSIVE CONTROL OF AIRPORT INTERNATIONAL GROUP CONCESSIONARY OF QUEEN ALIA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT IN AMMAN; 04/05/2018 – MESSAGERIES ADP SIGNS MAJOR PACT WITH HACHETTE CANADA; 23/03/2018 – ADP Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – D.E. SHAW GROUP AND SACHEM HEAD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HAVE BUILT SMALL STAKES IN AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING – WSJ, CITING; 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN FEB TRAFFIC WITHIN FRANCE WAS DOWN BY 7.0%

Nordea Investment Management Ab, which manages about $44.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Charter Communications Inc N by 1,053 shares to 8,589 shares, valued at $3.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hubbell Inc by 4,655 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 106,266 shares, and cut its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold EXC shares while 259 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 734.48 million shares or 1.02% less from 742.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Girard Partners Limited has invested 0.05% in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC). Foundry Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 1.18% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC). Suntrust Banks holds 0.02% or 76,407 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 0.29% or 1.23 million shares. Carlson Ltd Partnership owns 723,081 shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) Sa holds 0.23% or 46,353 shares. Kings Point Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 588 shares. Amica Retiree Trust, Rhode Island-based fund reported 5,263 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Liability Co invested in 350 shares. James Inv Rech Inc holds 309,179 shares. Old Second Financial Bank Of Aurora holds 0.07% in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC) or 4,020 shares. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 6,700 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas owns 185,894 shares. Skba Ltd Liability Co holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC) for 8,350 shares. Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership has 0.03% invested in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC).

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. ADP’s profit will be $573.45 million for 29.92 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Clearbridge Investments Llc, which manages about $115.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in U S Silica Hldgs Inc (NYSE:SLCA) by 228,762 shares to 1.05 million shares, valued at $13.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 171,953 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.35 million shares, and has risen its stake in Inter Parfums Inc (NASDAQ:IPAR).

