Clearbridge Investments Has Cut Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (ITUB) Holding as Valuation Rose; As Pepsico (PEP) Stock Rose, Cadence Bank Na Upped Its Holding

Cadence Bank Na increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 22.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Bank Na bought 2,938 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 15,986 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.96M, up from 13,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Bank Na who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $189.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $135.23. About 778,645 shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500.

Clearbridge Investments Llc decreased its stake in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (ITUB) by 10.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearbridge Investments Llc sold 160,160 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.27% . The institutional investor held 1.36 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.99 million, down from 1.52M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearbridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $8.1. About 2.50 million shares traded. ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) has risen 12.71% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical ITUB News: 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-BofA is arranging a $6 bln loan for Petrobras Unit bid- Bloomberg; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates B2 (hyb) Itau Unibanco Holding’s Proposed Non-viability Preferred Securities; 14/05/2018 – ITAU BBA ADDED ERJ, PAM, SID IN 1Q: 13F; 12/03/2018 – Fitch Cuts Viability Ratings of Itau Unibanco S.A. and Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. to ‘bb’ From ‘bb+’; 14/03/2018 – BRAZIL ANTITRUST WATCHDOG CADE RAPPORTEUR PROPOSES CONDITIONS FOR ITAÚ-XP DEAL APPROVAL, NO ASSET SALES; 14/03/2018 – ITAU BBA SEES BRDT3, CRFB3, BTOW3, CVCB3, GOLL4 ADDED TO IBOV; 12/04/2018 – RICARDO MARINO TO STEP DOWN AS ITAU LATIN AMERICA CEO; 10/05/2018 – Creditors lead effort to sell Brazil’s Odebrecht rail unit; 14/03/2018 – ITAU UNIBANCO CEO CANDIDO BRACHER SAYS BRAZIL HAS ALL CONDITIONS NECESSARY FOR SUSTAINED ECONOMIC GROWTH FOR A LONG PERIOD; 24/04/2018 – Brazil’s Odebrecht to miss Wednesday bond payment

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Linscomb Williams has 46,164 shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. Reliance Of Delaware has invested 0.28% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Hutchinson Cap Management Ca has 0.15% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 3,951 shares. 2,600 were reported by Karpus. Smith Salley & Associate reported 1.31% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Pictet National Bank & Trust & Limited reported 49,363 shares. Grace & White Incorporated New York has 1.77% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 60,718 shares. Confluence Wealth Mngmt Ltd holds 3,888 shares. Comm Fincl Bank reported 1.17% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Kbc Nv accumulated 509,922 shares. Verity Verity Ltd holds 13,919 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Adirondack Tru accumulated 23,318 shares or 2.05% of the stock. Profund Advisors Ltd Liability reported 0.58% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Duff Phelps Investment Commerce holds 0.03% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 15,180 shares. Arizona State Retirement stated it has 283,770 shares.

Cadence Bank Na, which manages about $255.24 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson And Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 9,653 shares to 45,988 shares, valued at $6.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

