Clearbridge Investments Has Boosted Its Washington Fed (WAFD) Stake; Icad (ICAD) Sellers Decreased By 17.8% Their Shorts

Icad Inc (NASDAQ:ICAD) had a decrease of 17.8% in short interest. ICAD’s SI was 428,100 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 17.8% from 520,800 shares previously. With 139,000 avg volume, 3 days are for Icad Inc (NASDAQ:ICAD)’s short sellers to cover ICAD’s short positions. The SI to Icad Inc’s float is 3.07%. The stock increased 2.79% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $5.9. About 22,793 shares traded. iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) has risen 113.04% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 113.04% the S&P500. Some Historical ICAD News: 23/03/2018 – ICAD INC – AMENDMENT INCREASED FINAL PAYMENT FEE FROM 7% TO 8% OF ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF LOANS ADVANCED UNDER LOAN AGREEMENT; 19/04/2018 – iCAD Announces Presentation of Positive Clinical Data on Xoft System for Treatment of Early-Stage Breast Cancer and Gynecological Cancers at ESTRO 37; 14/05/2018 – ICAD 1Q Loss/Shr 20c; 19/04/2018 – iCAD Announces Presentation of Positive Clinical Data on Xoft System for Treatment of Early-Stage Breast Cancer and Gynecologic; 23/03/2018 – ICAD INC – ON MARCH 22, CO EXECUTED FIRST LOAN MODIFICATION AGREEMENT TO ITS AUG 7, 2017 LOAN, SECURITY AGREEMENT WITH SILICON VALLEY BANK – SEC FILING; 22/03/2018 ICAD 4Q Loss/Shr 26c; 14/05/2018 – ICAD 1Q Rev $6.31M; 14/05/2018 – ICAD Expects to Submit PowerLook Tomo Detection Version 2.0 for FDA Approval Shortly; 20/04/2018 – DJ iCAD Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ICAD); 23/03/2018 – ICAD INC – AMENDMENT EXTENDED DATE TO DRAW SECOND ADVANCE UNDER LOAN AGREEMENT FROM JULY 30, 2018 TO JUNE 30, 2019

Clearbridge Investments Llc increased Washington Fed Inc (WAFD) stake by 2.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Clearbridge Investments Llc acquired 15,700 shares as Washington Fed Inc (WAFD)’s stock rose 11.39%. The Clearbridge Investments Llc holds 603,744 shares with $17.44 million value, up from 588,044 last quarter. Washington Fed Inc now has $2.82B valuation. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $35.45. About 80,527 shares traded. Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) has risen 9.19% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAFD News: 07/03/2018 Washington Federal Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 10/04/2018 – WASHINGTON FEDERAL 2Q EPS 57C, EST. 59C; 26/03/2018 – Washington Federal Announces Board Succession Plan Update; 22/03/2018 – Washington Federal Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Washington Federal 2Q EPS 57c; 02/04/2018 – WASHINGTON FEDERAL ALLOWS ANCHOR TO TERMINATE WITHOUT FEE; 11/04/2018 – Washington Federal: 2Q Net Interest Income $117M; 30/04/2018 – Washington Federal Announces Cash Div of 17 Cents Per Shr; 11/04/2018 – Washington Federal 2Q Net $49.3M; 02/04/2018 – WASHINGTON FEDERAL AMENDS MERGER PACT WITH ANCHOR BANCORP

iCAD, Inc. provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the early identification and treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $113.65 million. It operates through two divisions, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. It currently has negative earnings. The firm provides electronic brachytherapy products, including Axxent eBx systems for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, endometrial cancer, cervical cancer, and skin cancer, as well as for treating other cancers or conditions where radiation therapy is indicated comprising intraoperative radiation therapy.

