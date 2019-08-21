Clearbridge Investments Decreased Stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs LP (MMP) by $7.10 Million; State Street (STT) Shareholder Peloton Wealth Strategists Boosted Holding by $1.13 Million as Stock Price Declined

Clearbridge Investments Llc decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (MMP) by 3.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearbridge Investments Llc sold 118,261 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The institutional investor held 3.01M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $182.42 million, down from 3.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearbridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.38 billion market cap company. It closed at $67.33 lastly. It is down 7.26% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EXPECTS TO SPEND ABOUT $950 MLN IN 2018 AND $425 MLN IN 2019 TO COMPLETE ITS CURRENT SLATE OF CONSTRUCTION PROJECTS; 02/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Increases Scope and Extends Open Season for Potential Expansion of Western Leg of Texas Refined Products Pip; 15/03/2018 – MMP DOESN’T EXPECT MATERIAL IMPACT FROM RECENT FERC RULING; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Rev $678.8M; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Midstream Increases Quarterly Cash Distribution to 93.75 Cents; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM SEES FY DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $1.08B; 09/03/2018 Magellan Midstream Announces Open Season for Potential Expansion of Western Leg of Texas Refined Products Pipeline System; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS BEGINS 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Adj EPS 98c; 23/05/2018 – Singapore Bourse: Change In Mmp Resources Limited

Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its stake in State Street Corp (STT) by 395.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peloton Wealth Strategists bought 17,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.42% . The institutional investor held 21,800 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.44 million, up from 4,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists who had been investing in State Street Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $50.51. About 2.38 million shares traded. State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) has declined 33.40% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.40% the S&P500. Some Historical STT News: 04/05/2018 – Ex-State Street employee accused by U.S. of defrauding insurer; 08/03/2018 – Investor State Street uses financial clout to get more women to the top; 06/03/2018 – MOVES-State Street Corp appoints new country head for China; 31/05/2018 – ASSET MANAGER SSGA SAYS ANNUAL ELECTION FOR CORPORATE DIRECTORS IS “KEY TO EFFECTIVE GOVERNANCE”; 18/05/2018 – KUTV 2News: BREAKING TRAFFIC: Crash at 1100 South on northbound I-15 into Salt Lake City. Drive time between Sandy to SLC is ov; 06/03/2018 – STATE STREET – DEVELOPED & BEGUN LICENSING SUITE OF RULES-BASED INVESTMENT STRATEGIES, OR INVESTABLE INDICES, FOR INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS; 07/05/2018 – STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS NAMES SUE THOMPSON AS HEAD OF; 22/03/2018 – STATE STREET APPLEYARD CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER; 20/03/2018 – US Financial 15 Split Corp.: Preferred Dividend Declared; 20/04/2018 – STATE STREET 1Q OPER EPS $1.62, EST. $1.59

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 153 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 147.08 million shares or 3.83% more from 141.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First National Tru Com accumulated 19,450 shares. Miller Howard Invs holds 1.25 million shares. Virtu Llc invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Cutter And Brokerage Inc accumulated 18,605 shares. Raymond James Svcs owns 504,641 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Jennison Associates Ltd Co holds 86,247 shares. Adams Asset Advsrs Limited Liability invested in 0.43% or 52,626 shares. The Missouri-based Benjamin F Edwards & has invested 0% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Boston has invested 0.01% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Haverford Trust accumulated 22,260 shares. Joel Isaacson Ltd has 22,213 shares. Company Bank & Trust reported 9,530 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc has 3,723 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cohen Capital Inc accumulated 41,000 shares. Qci Asset Ny holds 0% or 278 shares.

Clearbridge Investments Llc, which manages about $113.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 260,370 shares to 1.57M shares, valued at $315.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) by 1.61 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 20.16 million shares, and has risen its stake in Core Mark Holding Co Inc (NASDAQ:CORE).

More notable recent Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Magellan Midstream DCF jumped 23% to record $318M in Q1 – Seeking Alpha” on May 01, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Saddlehorn Pipeline to Expand and Add New Ft. Laramie Origin, Launches Open Season – PRNewswire” published on July 01, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Magellan Midstream to Participate in JP Morgan Energy Conference – PRNewswire” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Magellan Midstream extends open season for proposed Voyager pipeline – Seeking Alpha” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Magellan Midstream Partners: A Blue-Chip MLP With A 6.5% Yield And Growth – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 18, 2019.

Since July 22, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $194,985 activity.

Peloton Wealth Strategists, which manages about $175.56 million and $144.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard (NYSE:MA) by 1,300 shares to 43,100 shares, valued at $10.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Selling State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “State Street’s Charles River, MarketAxess expand partnership – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “State Street Provides Clients Record Access to Cleared Repo Financing – Business Wire” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks – Wall Street Tumbles After Brief Yield Curve Inversion – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 14, 2019.