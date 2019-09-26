Clearbridge Investments Decreased Its Marsh & Mclennan Cos (MMC) Stake by $839,520; Shares Rose; Bbr Partners Has Increased Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Position by $10.26 Million; Shares Rose

Clearbridge Investments Llc decreased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (MMC) by 1.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearbridge Investments Llc sold 8,480 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.81% . The institutional investor held 828,469 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $82.64M, down from 836,949 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearbridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $100.45. About 15,137 shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 17.52% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 22/03/2018 – Mercer’s Global M&A Business Continues to Expand, Appoints North America Leader; 21/03/2018 – MHM: Marsh & McLennan: Marsh & McLennan Companies Declares Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan 1Q Rev $4B; 06/03/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Unit Oliver Wyman Acquires Design Thinking Consultancy 8works; 09/03/2018 – MANY NEW ORDERS FOR MMC FP; 02/04/2018 – MACAIRE PACE JOINS MERCER FROM WILLIS TOWERS WATSON AS WEST MARKET CEO; 13/04/2018 – MOVES- Cushman & Wakefield, Marsh, Macquarie Capital; 27/03/2018 – MITSUBISHI MOTORS TO RAISE STAKE IN MMC DIAMOND FINANCE; 22/04/2018 – DJ Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMC); 14/05/2018 – MHM: Marsh & McLennan: Marsh & McLennan Companies to Webcast 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on May 17

Bbr Partners Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 117.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbr Partners Llc bought 50,314 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 93,123 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.05 million, up from 42,809 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbr Partners Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $208.54. About 41,025 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 16/04/2018 – International Paper at Goldman Sachs Conference May 16; 14/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS SECURITIES DIVISION CHIEFS TO LEAVE THE FIRM – CNBC, CITING DOW JONES; 10/05/2018 – GOLDMAN’S CARR: CREDIT FUNDAMENTALS REMAIN STRONG FOR M&A; 13/03/2018 – US The Retail Economist/Goldman Sachs Chain Store Sales +0.6% In Mar 10 Wk; 08/03/2018 – DNB ASA DNB.OL : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO NOK 149 FROM NOK 143; 15/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS SAYS “COMMITTED” TO HAVING WOMEN REPRESENT 50 PCT OF GLOBAL TALENT OVER TIME; 16/03/2018 – With a change of leadership, Goldman reignites an old debate; 15/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Eyes on equity trading for global banks; 18/05/2018 – New Goldman Sachs CEO Likely By Year-end, New York Times Reports — MarketWatch; 09/03/2018 – Lloyd Blankfein Prepares to Exit Goldman Sachs as Soon as Year’s End

Clearbridge Investments Llc, which manages about $115.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bio Rad Labs Inc (NYSE:BIO) by 4,499 shares to 178,943 shares, valued at $55.94M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Barclays Plc (NYSE:BCS) by 380,624 shares in the quarter, for a total of 927,137 shares, and has risen its stake in Acadia Healthcare Company In (NASDAQ:ACHC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 29 investors sold MMC shares while 213 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 420.00 million shares or 0.42% more from 418.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa owns 9,400 shares. Security National Tru has 0.03% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 935 shares. Dumont Blake Investment Advisors Lc has invested 0.48% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). D E Shaw & Co Inc has 103,790 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement System holds 635,073 shares. 69,555 are held by Washington. Retirement Sys Of Alabama reported 238,446 shares stake. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Bk Corp has 536,202 shares. Gofen And Glossberg Ltd Llc Il reported 2,200 shares. Donaldson Cap Ltd Co holds 2.94% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 355,288 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). M&T Financial Bank reported 0.03% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Calamos Advsrs Ltd Llc reported 392,729 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Bowen Hanes Inc reported 0.83% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Epoch Invest Ptnrs Incorporated accumulated 236,007 shares.

Analysts await Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, down 11.54% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.78 per share. MMC’s profit will be $349.36 million for 36.39 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.53% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Oliver Wyman Enhances Cyber Capabilities with Next Peak Collaboration – Business Wire” on September 12, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Mercer and HLTH Unveil Employer Program for HLTH 2019 – Business Wire” published on September 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “A Holistic Look At Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Marsh & McLennan Companies Reports First Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “7th Annual Oliver Wyman Health Innovation Summit Focuses on Building for Impact – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Bbr Partners Llc, which manages about $7.35B and $625.44 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 37,029 shares to 3,197 shares, valued at $555,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 20,132 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,397 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 64 investors sold GS shares while 350 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 239.47 million shares or 1.11% less from 242.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Orrstown Fincl Svcs reported 0.1% stake. Ameritas Invest Prtnrs holds 0.06% or 6,154 shares. The Belgium-based Kbc Nv has invested 0.18% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Adirondack Tru Co invested in 100 shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc holds 1,020 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Adage Prtn Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.14% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 266,600 shares. New York-based Eagle Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 4.96% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Bollard Gp Inc Limited Liability accumulated 15,127 shares. Credit Agricole S A has 0.58% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Jasper Ridge Prtnrs LP has 1,550 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 601 are held by Covington Capital Mgmt. Horrell Capital Mngmt holds 0.06% or 610 shares in its portfolio. Qvt Fincl LP reported 18,990 shares or 0.82% of all its holdings. Prudential Fin has invested 0.38% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Tiemann Ltd Liability Corp has 2,189 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio.

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Beaten-Down Bank Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks â€“ Market Ends Mixed; September Looks Bullish for Wall Street – Yahoo Finance” published on September 13, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 Upcoming IPOs for September – Investorplace.com” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: Rally Continues As Trade Talks Set – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan to get most of Deutsche Bank’s hedge fund business (updated) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 17, 2019.