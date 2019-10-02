Clearbridge Investments Decreased Its Cenovus Energy (CVE) Stake by $374,352; Shares Declined; As Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) Stock Price Were Volatile, Rivernorth Capital Management Upped by $1.09 Million Its Position

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by 13.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc bought 72,572 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 593,236 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.08 million, up from 520,664 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $13.97. About 476,440 shares traded or 2.37% up from the average. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has 0.00% since October 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Clearbridge Investments Llc decreased its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) by 73.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearbridge Investments Llc sold 46,794 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.17% . The institutional investor held 16,810 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $148,000, down from 63,604 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearbridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Cenovus Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.99% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $8.66. About 3.85M shares traded or 5.04% up from the average. Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) has declined 7.85% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.85% the S&P500. Some Historical CVE News: 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS WILL BE MORE CONSERVATIVE ON HEDGING PROGRAMS; 22/03/2018 – Oil Sands Pipeline Shortage Takes Toll as Cenovus Cuts Output; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS WILL BE MARKETING DEEP BASIN PACKAGES IN 2-3 MONTHS; 16/03/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY SEEKING PARTNER TO FUND C$1.3 BLN ($993 MLN) COST OF PIPELINES AND INFRASTRUCTURE AT NARROWS LAKE PROJECT; 05/04/2018 – Cenovus Appoints Jonathan McKenzie as Chief Fincl Officer; 26/04/2018 – CONOCO SEES CENOVUS STAKE AS ‘UNDERVALUED,’ NOT READY TO SELL; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS EXPECTS ADDITIONAL DIVESTITURES IN 2018; 18/04/2018 – Cenovus to hold conference call and webcast on first quarter 2018 results; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS CONCLUDES EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 16/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Cenovus seeks partner for C$1.3 billion Narrows Lake project

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.15 billion and $2.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nuveen Emerging Mkts Debt 20 by 170,518 shares to 145,889 shares, valued at $1.30M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nuveen Amt Free Qlty Mun Inc (NEA) by 211,168 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.24M shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Sr Income Tr (VVR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 14 investors sold KYN shares while 45 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 26.60 million shares or 1.05% more from 26.32 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Leavell Mngmt Inc has 0.04% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Cls Invests Limited Liability Com has invested 0.14% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Sfe Inv Counsel invested in 347,237 shares. Clifford Swan Counsel holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 24,700 shares. Johnson Counsel accumulated 13,104 shares or 0% of the stock. Sit Investment Assocs Incorporated has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Next Fin Incorporated owns 1,965 shares. Sandy Spring State Bank stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Us National Bank & Trust De reported 0% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). National Asset Management accumulated 0.14% or 81,852 shares. Old National Bancorporation In stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Cambridge Investment Research has invested 0.01% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Allen Inv Mgmt Limited reported 0.2% stake. Invesco Limited holds 0% or 266,373 shares. Lpl Limited Liability Corporation reported 68,845 shares.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.09 million activity. Richey Albert L bought $69,500 worth of stock. $305,234 worth of stock was bought by Baker James C on Friday, June 28.

Analysts await Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.18 EPS, up 220.00% or $0.33 from last year’s $-0.15 per share. CVE’s profit will be $221.53M for 12.03 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual EPS reported by Cenovus Energy Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% EPS growth.

