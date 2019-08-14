Clearbridge Investments Decreased Its Boeing Co (BA) Holding; Commerce Bank Lowered Bp Plc (BP) Position

Clearbridge Investments Llc decreased Boeing Co (BA) stake by 21.9% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Clearbridge Investments Llc sold 50,504 shares as Boeing Co (BA)’s stock declined 9.45%. The Clearbridge Investments Llc holds 180,124 shares with $68.70 million value, down from 230,628 last quarter. Boeing Co now has $180.30 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.74% or $12.44 during the last trading session, reaching $320.42. About 4.97M shares traded or 13.90% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 11/05/2018 – AIRBUS SAYS HAS NO IMMEDIATE COMMENT ON IRAN OFFICIAL’S REMARKS; 04/05/2018 – Boeing Says It’s Close to Fixing a Flaw Delaying KC-46 Tanker; 25/04/2018 – Boeing Sees FY Rev $96B-$98B; 10/04/2018 – BOEING QTRLY TOTAL 737 DELIVERIES WERE 132 UNITS; 25/04/2018 – Boeing easily surpasses estimates on earnings per share; 09/03/2018 – Muilenburg downplayed concerns of a backlash from China, which has ordered thousands of jets. Boeing plans to open a new aircraft completion plant in China; 05/03/2018 – BOEING TRYING TO SELL 777 FREIGHTERS TO FILL 2019 OPENINGS; 14/03/2018 – Qatar Armed Forces Selects Boeing Global Services Subsidiary, Tapestry Solutions, to Modernize Its Logistics and Business Syste; 05/03/2018 – Boeing executive rules out reviving 767 passenger jet; 29/05/2018 – Rolls-Royce says tripling capacity to fix Trent 1000 engine problems

Commerce Bank decreased Bp Plc (BP) stake by 10.04% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bp Plc now has $121.65 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.53% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $36.26. About 10.58 million shares traded or 69.05% up from the average. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 33.24 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “General Electric CEO Buys $3M In Stock – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boeing Sinks As Trade War Escalates – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Analyst Explains Why Boeing’s $4.9B Charge Announcement Is Encouraging – Benzinga” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Boeing Multi-Billion Charge Sends Stock Higher – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing Retains Institutional Investor Support – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Clearbridge Investments Llc increased Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 295,102 shares to 7.65 million valued at $1.45B in 2019Q1. It also upped Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) stake by 45,713 shares and now owns 1.17 million shares. Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4.

Among 11 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 5 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. Boeing had 29 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, July 25 the stock rating was downgraded by Wolfe Research to “Peer Perform”. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 8 by UBS. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 10 by UBS. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by UBS. Goldman Sachs maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Thursday, March 14 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by J.P. Morgan. Buckingham Research maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) rating on Monday, March 11. Buckingham Research has “Hold” rating and $390 target. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by Bank of America. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 11 by Cowen & Co. The stock has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Tuesday, March 26.

Among 2 analysts covering BP plc (NYSE:BP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. BP plc had 6 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Jefferies to “Buy” on Wednesday, July 31. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 13 by Raymond James.

Commerce Bank increased Ishares Tr (IWR) stake by 31,381 shares to 1.63M valued at $87.76 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM) stake by 11,661 shares and now owns 654,809 shares. Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) was raised too.

More notable recent BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BP: The Best Energy Stock There Is – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Most Amazing Quote From BP’s Q2 Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BP: A Golden Opportunity On An Outstanding Performer – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BP: Buy The Drop – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BP PLC – This 6% Yielding Stock Is On Sale – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.