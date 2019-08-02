Clearbridge Investments Decreased Holding in Cheniere Energy Partners LP (CQP) by $7.41 Million as Market Valuation Rose; As American Elec Pwr Co (AEP) Shares Rose, Gideon Capital Advisors Has Upped Holding by $1.83 Million

Clearbridge Investments Llc decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners Lp (CQP) by 15.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearbridge Investments Llc sold 180,655 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.17% . The institutional investor held 987,616 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.41 million, down from 1.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearbridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $44.89. About 68,061 shares traded. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEMKT:CQP) has risen 20.84% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.84% the S&P500. Some Historical CQP News: 22/05/2018 – CHENIERE CORPUS OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 22/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY – PLANS TO ISSUE A FULL NOTICE TO PROCEED TO BECHTEL TO CONTINUE CONSTRUCTION WHICH BEGAN IN LATE 2017 UNDER LIMITED NOTICE TO PROCEED; 15/05/2018 – Cheniere Partners With the D10 to Showcase Houston’s Athleticism, Philanthropy; 30/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 30 (Table); 08/05/2018 – Cheniere Partners Holdings Declares Quarterly Dividend; 06/03/2018 – Exclusive – Cheniere preps debt for next LNG train; 23/04/2018 – Cheniere to decide on Corpus Christi 3 LNG export terminal by end June; 20/04/2018 – CHENIERE ENGAGES JOINT LEAD ARRANGERS TO ARRANGE DEBT FINANCING; 17/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – PROPOSED TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE A TAX-FREE EXCHANGE TO CHENIERE PARTNERS HOLDINGS’ SHAREHOLDERS; 20/04/2018 – CHENIERE TO ARRANGE UP TO $6.4B OF CREDIT LINES

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (AEP) by 56.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc bought 22,084 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The hedge fund held 61,131 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.12 million, up from 39,047 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in American Elec Pwr Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $88.9. About 1.02M shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 11/05/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC RAISES COOK 2 REACTOR TO 12% FROM 0%: NRC; 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES COMMERCIAL BARGE LINE’S SENIOR SECURED TO CAA2 AND CFR TO CAA1; OUTLOOK REMAINS NEGATIVE; 24/04/2018 – American Electric Power: Plan to Invest $17.7 B in Cap Over the Next Three Years; 14/05/2018 – American Electric Power: Smoak Has Been Serving as Interim Pres, Chief Operating Officer for SWEPCO; 17/04/2018 – FTC: 20181063: Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V.; AEP III Fiesta AIV, L.P; 15/05/2018 – American Electric Power Co. Volume Rises More Than Triple Avg; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC – COMPANY REAFFIRMS 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 11/04/2018 – ORACLE – STRATEGIC AGREEMENT PROVIDES AEP WITH COMPLETE ACCESS TO ORACLE UTILITIES’ APPLICATIONS AND ORACLE ENTERPRISE APPLICATIONS; 11/04/2018 – Oracle Utilities Establishes Strategic Relationship with American Electric Power (AEP); 03/05/2018 – AEP Releases 2018 Corporate Accountability Report

Analysts await Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $0.53 earnings per share, down 3.64% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.55 per share. CQP’s profit will be $256.52M for 21.17 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual earnings per share reported by Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -29.33% negative EPS growth.

Clearbridge Investments Llc, which manages about $113.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Washington Fed Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 15,700 shares to 603,744 shares, valued at $17.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Voyager Therapeutics Inc by 379,565 shares in the quarter, for a total of 379,973 shares, and has risen its stake in Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO).

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $340.51M and $279.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE) by 19,964 shares to 6,608 shares, valued at $386,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (NYSE:BAH) by 14,969 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,119 shares, and cut its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN).