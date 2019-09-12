Clearbridge Investments Decreased Glaxosmithkline Plc (GSK) Holding by $1.17 Million; Stock Rose; Tyson Foods (TSN) Market Value Rose While Wilsey Asset Management Cut Its Position

Wilsey Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (TSN) by 2.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilsey Asset Management Inc sold 4,322 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 189,679 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.11M, down from 194,001 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Tyson Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $82.32. About 2.17 million shares traded. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 35.39% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 20/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS – AMENDMENT TO TERM LOAN AGREEMENT CONFORMS CERTAIN PROVISIONS OF TERM LOAN AGREEMENT TO AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT; 07/05/2018 – Tyson: Increased Charge Estimate Due to Revisions in Scope, Timing Realted to Implementation of New Technology; 27/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS – “BELIEVE POTENTIAL BUYER WILL SEE VALUE OF PIZZA CRUST BUSINESS AS WHOLE, INCLUDING TNT CRUST BRAND, FACILITIES, AND TEAM MEMBERS”; 02/05/2018 – U.S. Food Giant Tyson Makes First Investment in Israel; 16/04/2018 – Express UK: Tyson Fury promises ‘more PAIN’ on return as trainer reveals explosive regime; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Rising costs hurt Tyson’s profit; 15/05/2018 – Tyson to Buy Poultry Assets for $850 Million to Boost Recycling; 05/03/2018 New York Post: Mike Tyson’s old house is being turned into a church; 07/05/2018 – TYSON CEO TOM HAYES COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 02/04/2018 – Tyson Foods Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 17 Months

Clearbridge Investments Llc decreased its stake in Glaxosmithkline Plc (GSK) by 25.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearbridge Investments Llc sold 29,215 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% . The institutional investor held 83,637 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.35M, down from 112,852 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearbridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Glaxosmithkline Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $40.82. About 2.75 million shares traded or 17.99% up from the average. GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) has risen 0.49% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.49% the S&P500. Some Historical GSK News: 27/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE CONSUMER NOTES GSK INTENTION ON HORLICKS REVIEW; 13/03/2018 – Top 3– #1 From drugmaker to drug manager: Ex-GSK chief Andrew Witty jumps to the helm of giant Optum $GSK $UNH; 11/05/2018 – GSK CONSUMER FINAL DIV/SHR 75 RUPEES; 09/05/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE CFO TO RETIRE; 08/03/2018 – WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE INC – SHINGRIX IS NOW AVAILABLE AT MOST WALGREENS AND DUANE READE PHARMACIES ACROSS U.S., INCLUDING PUERTO RICO; 25/04/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline PLC 1Q Turnover GBP7.22B; 18/05/2018 – FDA- PRELIM RESULTS FROM ONGOING STUDY FOUND WOMEN GETTING DOLUTEGRAVIR AT TIME OF BECOMING PREGNANT/EARLY IN FIRST TRIMESTER APPEAR AT HIGHER RISK FOR DEFECTS; 27/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC – STRATEGIC REVIEW WILL INCLUDE AN ASSESSMENT OF GSK’S 72.5% SHAREHOLDING IN COMPANY; 21/05/2018 – EU Approves GlaxoSmithKline JV’s Juluca HIV Treatment; 22/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC GSK.L : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT

Clearbridge Investments Llc, which manages about $115.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies Co by 113,048 shares to 254,290 shares, valued at $3.62M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Interxion Holding N.V (NYSE:INXN) by 223,061 shares in the quarter, for a total of 349,613 shares, and has risen its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (NYSE:AGO).

Analysts await GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.82 EPS, down 1.20% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.83 per share. GSK’s profit will be $2.03 billion for 12.45 P/E if the $0.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by GlaxoSmithKline plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.13% EPS growth.

