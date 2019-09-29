Clearbridge Investments Decreased Chegg (CHGG) Holding By $1.25 Million; Capital Growth Management LP Decreased Dollar Tree (DLTR) Holding

Capital Growth Management Lp decreased Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) stake by 80.95% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Capital Growth Management Lp sold 340,000 shares as Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR)’s stock declined 7.20%. The Capital Growth Management Lp holds 80,000 shares with $8.59 million value, down from 420,000 last quarter. Dollar Tree Inc now has $27.05 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.64% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $114.3. About 1.84 million shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Sees FY18 Sales $22.7B-$23.12B; 09/04/2018 – Ace Hardware and Dollar Tree Earn Top Customer Experience Ratings for Retailers, According to Temkin Group; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – DURING QUARTER, COMPANY OPENED 137 STORES, EXPANDED OR RELOCATED 8 STORES, AND CLOSED 46 STORES; 16/03/2018 – CFO Wampler Gifts 652 Of Dollar Tree Inc; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – CURRENTLY ESTIMATES BENEFIT TO BE APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN FOR FISCAL 2018 WITH RESPECT TO TAX REFORM; 16/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Appoints Jeffrey Naylor to Board of Directors; 21/03/2018 – EEOC: Dollar Tree Stores Sued by EEOC For Pregnancy Discrimination; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General’s strong same-store sales suggest revamp paying off; 15/05/2018 – MELVIN REDUCED EA, WYN, FLT, DLTR, HDS IN 1Q: 13F; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Weighs on Discounters — Market Mover

Clearbridge Investments Llc decreased Chegg Inc (CHGG) stake by 1.3% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Clearbridge Investments Llc sold 32,830 shares as Chegg Inc (CHGG)’s stock rose 29.30%. The Clearbridge Investments Llc holds 2.50 million shares with $96.50M value, down from 2.53M last quarter. Chegg Inc now has $3.60 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.56% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $30.05. About 2.22 million shares traded or 24.20% up from the average. Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) has risen 76.36% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.36% the S&P500. Some Historical CHGG News: 03/04/2018 – CHEGG CLOSES OFFERING OF $300M OF 0.25% CONV. SR 2023 NOTES; 26/04/2018 – Chegg 1Q Rev $76.9M; 16/05/2018 – Chegg Deepens Investment In Writing And Al With Acquisition Of WriteLab; 16/05/2018 – Chegg Deepens Investment In Writing And AI With Acquisition Of WriteLab; 14/05/2018 – Easy Solutions Launches Facial Recognition with SelflD™; 27/04/2018 – Chegg Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 11/04/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26 FROM $20

Analysts await Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.05 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.05 per share. After $0.10 actual EPS reported by Chegg, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -150.00% negative EPS growth.

Clearbridge Investments Llc increased Lyft Inc stake by 80,718 shares to 200,718 valued at $13.19M in 2019Q2. It also upped Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) stake by 68,904 shares and now owns 801,907 shares. Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 37 investors sold CHGG shares while 77 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 119.73 million shares or 14.25% less from 139.63 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aperio Group Inc Limited owns 6,249 shares. Us Savings Bank De holds 0% of its portfolio in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) for 14,099 shares. Parametric Associates Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 78,619 shares in its portfolio. Ameritas Invest Inc reported 9,883 shares. Products Prns Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.32% or 139,639 shares. Connecticut-based Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Dorsey Wright & Associates holds 0.01% or 696 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio invested 0.02% in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). 15,495 are owned by Parkwood Ltd Liability. Csat Inv Advisory Limited Partnership reported 183 shares stake. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability accumulated 92,978 shares. Parkside National Bank Trust has invested 0% in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Sylebra Capital Limited accumulated 3.54M shares. Stephens Investment Mngmt Group Lc stated it has 628,792 shares. Wellington Management Limited Liability Partnership has 1.15 million shares.

Analysts await Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $1.11 EPS, down 5.93% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.18 per share. DLTR’s profit will be $262.65M for 25.74 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual EPS reported by Dollar Tree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.65% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Dollar Tree has $122 highest and $9200 lowest target. $107.75’s average target is -5.73% below currents $114.3 stock price. Dollar Tree had 12 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Buy” rating and $122 target in Friday, June 21 report. The stock of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) earned “Hold” rating by Loop Capital on Monday, April 8. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of DLTR in report on Friday, August 30 with “Outperform” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) on Friday, August 30 with “Outperform” rating.