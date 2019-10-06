Clearbridge Investments Cut Marsh & Mclennan Cos (MMC) Stake By $839,520; Trillium Asset Management Has Lowered By $1.14 Million Its Microsoft (MSFT) Holding

Clearbridge Investments Llc decreased Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (MMC) stake by 1.01% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Clearbridge Investments Llc sold 8,480 shares as Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (MMC)’s stock rose 6.81%. The Clearbridge Investments Llc holds 828,469 shares with $82.64M value, down from 836,949 last quarter. Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc now has $49.80B valuation. The stock increased 1.89% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $98.36. About 1.73M shares traded or 21.09% up from the average. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 17.52% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMC); 08/05/2018 – REG-Marsh & McLennan Marsh & McLennan Companies Names Erick R. Gustafson Chief Public Affairs Officer; 27/04/2018 – Dave Levy Joins Mercer’s Sunrise, Florida Office as Principal, Client Management; 11/05/2018 – YellowAdvertiser: EXCLUSIVE: ‘Just comply? They probably said that to Rosa Parks as well’ – Inside Terry Marsh’s latest trial -; 08/03/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Labcorp, Cuts Marsh & McLennan; 21/05/2018 – MMC CORPORATION BHD – MELATI PERTIWI SDN TO TERMINATE THE PROPOSED DISPOSAL OF 100% INTEREST IN CO’S UNIT MMC OIL & GAS ENGINEERING SDN; 07/05/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Companies Names Erick R. Gustafson Chief Public Affairs Officer; 05/04/2018 – Fitch Upgrades Marsh & McLennan to ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 09/03/2018 – MANY NEW ORDERS FOR MMC FP; 30/05/2018 – Football Rumors: East Notes: Patriots, Marsh, Dolphins, Carroo, Eagles

Trillium Asset Management Llc decreased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 1.79% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Trillium Asset Management Llc analyzed 8,544 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)'s stock rose 6.56%. The Trillium Asset Management Llc holds 467,742 shares with $62.66M value, down from 476,286 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $138.12. About 23.84M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500.

Analysts await Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, down 11.54% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.78 per share. MMC’s profit will be $349.36M for 35.64 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.53% negative EPS growth.

Clearbridge Investments Llc increased Evoqua Water Technologies Co stake by 113,048 shares to 254,290 valued at $3.62M in 2019Q2. It also upped Pnm Res Inc (NYSE:PNM) stake by 24,468 shares and now owns 243,752 shares. Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 29 investors sold MMC shares while 213 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 420.00 million shares or 0.42% more from 418.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kentucky Retirement reported 23,813 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Royal Natl Bank Of Scotland Gp Public Ltd Company has 11,247 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Dumont & Blake Advsrs Limited Liability Com owns 11,579 shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. Advisory Alpha Limited Co has 2,677 shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has 36,102 shares. Osborne Ptnrs Cap reported 1.34% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Cibc World reported 100,863 shares. Moreover, Bokf Na has 0.03% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 14,088 shares. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Ltd Llc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Carnegie Cap Asset Lc reported 5,792 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Bahl Gaynor owns 1.51% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 2.04M shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd invested 0.04% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Smith Asset Mngmt Group Limited Partnership holds 70 shares. Parkside Fincl Bank Tru has 0.01% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Massachusetts Fincl Services Ma holds 4.99 million shares.

Trillium Asset Management Llc increased Hologic Inc (NASDAQ:HOLX) stake by 6,707 shares to 99,763 valued at $4.79M in 2019Q2. It also upped Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO) stake by 3,902 shares and now owns 132,710 shares. Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Princeton Portfolio Strategies Gp Limited Liability has 3.23% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Mycio Wealth Partners Ltd, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 44,096 shares. Fenimore Asset has invested 0.03% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands has 2.19% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Jennison Associate Llc owns 31.50M shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 0% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 4.57 million shares. 74,555 were accumulated by Farmers Tru. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc has 3.89% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 939,878 shares. Pictet And Cie (Europe) has invested 3.29% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Georgia-based Atlanta L L C has invested 0.81% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The Tennessee-based Wunderlich Managemnt has invested 1.76% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 4,985 were reported by Cim Ltd Co. Prudential Plc owns 9.19 million shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested 2.04% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Fairfield Bush And holds 6.77% or 148,267 shares in its portfolio.

Among 15 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 87% are positive. Microsoft has $16300 highest and $90 lowest target. $149.53’s average target is 8.26% above currents $138.12 stock price. Microsoft had 24 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, July 19 by Raymond James. As per Thursday, April 25, the company rating was maintained by Nomura. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, July 12. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, July 19 by Citigroup. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, April 25 report. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Thursday, April 25. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, July 19 report. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Thursday, April 25. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, July 19 with “Overweight”.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.