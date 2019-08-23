Clearbridge Investments Cut Knot Offshore Partners LP (KNOP) Holding as Shares Rose; Weiss Asset Management LP Has Lowered Its Gabelli Divd & Income Tr (GDV) Stake by $998,928

Clearbridge Investments Llc decreased its stake in Knot Offshore Partners Lp (KNOP) by 48.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearbridge Investments Llc sold 679,192 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% . The institutional investor held 723,560 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.74M, down from 1.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearbridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Knot Offshore Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $610.55M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $18.67. About 51,980 shares traded. KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) has declined 13.30% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.30% the S&P500. Some Historical KNOP News: 03/05/2018 – Lakeview Golf Resort & Spa Wins Prestigious Wedding Awards and Is lnducted Into The Knot Best of Weddings Hall of Fame; 29/03/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Comments from ECB policymaker Knot in a Reuters interview; 18/03/2018 – ECB’S KNOT SAYS l HAVE HIGH DEGREE OF CONFIDENCE THAT INFLATION WILL PICK UP AND AT SOME POINT REACH TARGET; 29/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-In sweet spot, ECB risks normalising policy too slowly: Knot; 29/03/2018 – ECB’S KNOT SAYS MARKET EXPECTATIONS AND ECB VIEWS ON NORMALISATION CONVERGING; 29/03/2018 – ECB’S KNOT SAYS NOT CONCERNED BY SOFTNESS IN RECENT ECONOMIC INDICATORS; 04/05/2018 – 24/7 Wall St: Have Walmart, Flipkart Tied the Knot?; 18/03/2018 – ECB’S KNOT SAYS SIGNIFICANT STEPS WARRANTED TO PROTECT CONSUMERS, FIGHT CRIME IN CRYPTOTOKENS; 18/03/2018 – RPT-ECB’S KNOT SAYS MEDIUM TERM ORIENTATION OF ECB POLICY SHOULD TAKE INTO ACCOUNT THAT ECONOMIC SHOCK WAS SO DEEP; 18/03/2018 – KNOT SAYS HAVE SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCED TOO BIG TO FAIL

Weiss Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Gabelli Divd & Income Tr (GDV) by 58.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp sold 47,568 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 33,883 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $717,000, down from 81,451 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Gabelli Divd & Income Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $20.46. About 160,549 shares traded or 17.67% up from the average. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) has 0.00% since August 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts await KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) to report earnings on August, 29 before the open. They expect $0.50 EPS, down 24.24% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.66 per share. KNOP’s profit will be $16.35 million for 9.34 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by KNOT Offshore Partners LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.21% EPS growth.

Clearbridge Investments Llc, which manages about $113.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sociedad Quimica Minera De C (NYSE:SQM) by 249,333 shares to 994,919 shares, valued at $38.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) by 41,450 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.26M shares, and has risen its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Weiss Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.80 billion and $1.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 86,000 shares to 295,000 shares, valued at $6.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Leo Holdings Corp by 307,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.06 million shares, and has risen its stake in Big Rock Partners Acquisi Co.

