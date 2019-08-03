Clearbridge Investments Cut Holding in Chevron New (CVX) as Stock Value Rose; Granite Construction (GVA) Stock Declined While Rutabaga Capital Management Decreased Its Position by $556,850

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Granite Construction Inc (GVA) by 4.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc sold 12,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.94% . The hedge fund held 280,302 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.10 million, down from 293,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Granite Construction Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 8.18% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $31.22. About 1.30 million shares traded or 204.44% up from the average. Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) has declined 32.20% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.20% the S&P500. Some Historical GVA News: 30/04/2018 – GRANITE 1Q ADJ. LOSS PER SHR 13C, EST. LOSS 35C; 01/05/2018 – Forbes Names Granite One of America’s Best Mid-Size Employers for the Third Year in a Row; 17/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Granite Construction – 04/17/2018 02:09 PM; 20/03/2018 – CETUS CAPITAL lll LP SAYS BELIEVES PROPOSED TRANSACTION WITH GRANITE CONSTRUCTION UNDERVALUES LAYNE CHRISTENSEN; 22/03/2018 – Granite Construction Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – GRANITE CONSTRUCTION 1Q REV. $563.4M, EST. $525.9M; 10/05/2018 – Layne Christensen Shareholder Linden Capital Says Price in February Deal for Sale to Granite Is Too Low; 20/03/2018 – CETUS CAPITAL lll LP-INTENDS TO VOTE AGAINST ANY PROPOSALS PRESENTED TO LAYNE CHRISTENSEN CO STOCKHOLDERS FOR APPROVAL AT UPCOMING SPECIAL MEETING; 15/05/2018 – Layne Christensen Announces Date Of Special Meeting For Stockholders To Approve Merger With Granite Construction; 03/04/2018 – Granite Acquires LiquiForce

Clearbridge Investments Llc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 0.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearbridge Investments Llc sold 4,744 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 1.79M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $220.81M, down from 1.80 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearbridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $229.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $120.73. About 8.55 million shares traded or 42.42% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 16/04/2018 – Marine Link: Chevron Greenlights Gorgon LNG Expansion; 24/05/2018 – Sea-Land Chemical Company and Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LP Expand Distribution Relationship to Include Normal Alpha; 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q Downstream Earnings $728M; 25/04/2018 – Chevron Announces Quarterly Dividend; 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/30/2018 06:50 PM; 20/04/2018 – BAKER HUGHES – AWARDED SUBSEA EQUIPMENT CONTRACT BY CHEVRON FOR PHASE Il OF THE GORGON PROJECT IN OFFSHORE WESTERN AUSTRALIA – CONF CALL; 08/03/2018 – Brazil’s Petrobras to start binding phase to sell Africa unit; 06/03/2018 – Chevron expects LNG supply shortage by 2025; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CVX.N – EXPECTS BASE PLUS SHALE & TIGHT CAPITAL SPEND OF $9 BLN TO $10 BILLION EACH YEAR THROUGH 2022; 27/04/2018 – Chevron Reports First Quarter Net Income of $3.6 Billion

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Murphy Cap Mngmt invested in 0.93% or 49,235 shares. Invesco Limited has 10.33M shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Amp Capital has invested 0.49% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Evergreen Cap Mngmt Lc holds 29,394 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Altavista Wealth Mngmt Inc reported 0.46% stake. Price T Rowe Assocs Md holds 10.49M shares. Jpmorgan Chase And has invested 0.51% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Charles Schwab Inv Advisory Incorporated reported 3.46M shares stake. New York-based Olstein LP has invested 0.71% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Parsons Inc Ri reported 1.26% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Community Fin Service Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 9,032 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 0.6% or 1.55M shares. Braun Stacey Associates Inc has 140,613 shares for 1.15% of their portfolio. Hourglass Capital Limited Liability Company owns 1.07% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 29,946 shares. Boston Advsr Ltd Co invested in 112,245 shares.

Clearbridge Investments Llc, which manages about $113.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM) by 631,604 shares to 664,907 shares, valued at $27.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kellogg Co (NYSE:K) by 5,585 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,730 shares, and has risen its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW).

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.07 billion and $361.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WAIR) by 235,603 shares to 1.41M shares, valued at $12.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spx Flow Inc. by 23,150 shares in the quarter, for a total of 360,333 shares, and has risen its stake in Mistras Group Inc. (NYSE:MG).

Analysts await Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.63 EPS, up 46.51% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.43 per share. GVA’s profit will be $29.50M for 12.39 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.57 actual EPS reported by Granite Construction Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -210.53% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold GVA shares while 59 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 44.17 million shares or 1.63% less from 44.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ls Invest Advisors Ltd Liability Com owns 2,428 shares. Brinker Capital Incorporated owns 15,757 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0.04% or 1.43 million shares. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio owns 3,226 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Trexquant Lp, Connecticut-based fund reported 5,022 shares. Arizona State Retirement System holds 0.02% or 33,523 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) for 254,337 shares. First Washington Corporation reported 1.36% of its portfolio in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Pier Ltd invested 1.22% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Qs Investors Llc reported 0.03% stake. Fmr Limited has invested 0% of its portfolio in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Dorsey Whitney Trust Ltd, a South Dakota-based fund reported 5,114 shares. Boston has invested 0.03% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Principal Financial Group holds 201,864 shares. Gamco Et Al has invested 0.01% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA).

