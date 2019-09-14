Clearbridge Investments Cut Biogen (BIIB) Position as Market Valuation Rose; Alexandria Capital Increases Position in Unitedhealth Group (UNH)

Clearbridge Investments Llc decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 26.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearbridge Investments Llc sold 2.31 million shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 6.28M shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.47 billion, down from 8.59M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearbridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.65B market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $4.32 during the last trading session, reaching $236.63. About 1.45M shares traded or 0.47% up from the average. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, ABBVIE WILL GRANT PATENT LICENSES FOR USE AND SALE OF IMRALDI IN EUROPE; 24/04/2018 – Biogen Idec 1Q Rev $3.1B; 12/03/2018 – BIOGEN: SPINRAZA TRIAL SHOWED IMPROVED MOTOR FUNCTION; 13/04/2018 – Brightwire: Biogen likely to exercise option to raise stake in Samsung Bioepis, insiders say; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, BIOGEN AND SAMSUNG BIOEPIS WILL MAKE ROYALTY PAYMENTS TO ABBVIE; 30/04/2018 – M&G – Episode Growth Exits Biogen; 12/03/2018 – Biogen to Acquire from Pfizer First-in-Class Phase 2b Ready Asset for Cognitive Impairment Associated with Schizophrenia; 22/05/2018 – Biogen at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 30; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, ABBVIE WILL GRANT PATENT LICENSES FOR USE AND SALE OF IMRALDI IN EUROPE, ON A COUNTRY-BY-COUNTRY BASIS; 25/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC BIIB.O : BAIRD RAISES TO OUTPERFORM

Alexandria Capital Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 14.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alexandria Capital Llc bought 1,641 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 13,280 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.24M, up from 11,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alexandria Capital Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $221.39B market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $4.59 during the last trading session, reaching $233.61. About 4.40M shares traded or 18.07% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $27.21 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 82 investors sold BIIB shares while 316 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 153.48 million shares or 6.01% less from 163.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Muhlenkamp And Co invested in 2.02% or 17,780 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.16% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 109,777 shares stake. Financial Svcs Corp invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Banque Pictet & Cie Sa invested in 31,958 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Park Avenue Securities Ltd Company holds 903 shares. 2,000 were accumulated by Viking Fund Mgmt Limited. Levin Strategies LP owns 3,728 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Washington Tru Bancorp holds 965 shares. Westfield Capital Mngmt L P, Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,454 shares. Quantbot Technologies Lp invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Cornercap Investment Counsel stated it has 0.62% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). First Quadrant LP Ca holds 42,194 shares or 0.69% of its portfolio. Sg Americas Securities accumulated 73,581 shares. Fisher Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 119,970 shares.

Analysts await Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $8.24 earnings per share, up 11.35% or $0.84 from last year’s $7.4 per share. BIIB’s profit will be $1.52B for 7.18 P/E if the $8.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $9.15 actual earnings per share reported by Biogen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.95% negative EPS growth.

Clearbridge Investments Llc, which manages about $115.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aptiv Plc by 20,101 shares to 889,672 shares, valued at $71.91 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Barclays Plc (NYSE:BCS) by 380,624 shares in the quarter, for a total of 927,137 shares, and has risen its stake in Venator Matls Plc.

Alexandria Capital Llc, which manages about $427.81M and $701.36M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anadarko Petroleum Corp Com (NYSE:APC) by 32,532 shares to 70,914 shares, valued at $5.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 32,634 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,265 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL).