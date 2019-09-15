Clearbridge Investments Boosted Diageo P L C (DEO) Position by $19.29 Million; As Ares Cap (ARCC) Market Valuation Rose, Omers Administration Raised Stake

Omers Administration Corp increased its stake in Ares Cap Corp (ARCC) by 8.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Omers Administration Corp bought 276,401 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% . The institutional investor held 3.45 million shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $62.64 million, up from 3.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Omers Administration Corp who had been investing in Ares Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.12B market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $19.02. About 3.06 million shares traded or 91.39% up from the average. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 10.92% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 23/03/2018 – BDCs win leverage cap increase after US$1.3trn budget signed; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Two Classes Of Notes Issued By Ares Xxxir Clo Ltd; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Six Classes Of Notes Issued By Ares Xlvii Clo Ltd; 28/05/2018 – ARES ASIA LTD 0645.HK – EXPECTED NET LOSS MAINLY DUE TO DECREASE IN REVENUE DURING YEAR BY ABOUT 20% TO 25%; 24/04/2018 – Exclusive – Ares EIF tweaks management team; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ares XLVII CLO Ltd. Ratings; 02/05/2018 – Ares Capital 2Q Net $242M; 02/04/2018 – Ares Capital Corporation Intends to Recommend Proceeding with Financing Flexibility Provided for in New BDC Law; 02/05/2018 – ARES CAPITAL 1Q CORE EPS 39C, EST. 38C; 28/05/2018 – ARES ASIA LTD – EXPECTS A NET LOSS FOR FY

Clearbridge Investments Llc increased its stake in Diageo P L C (DEO) by 20.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearbridge Investments Llc bought 112,169 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 669,535 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $115.37 million, up from 557,366 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearbridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Diageo P L C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $96.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $3.33 during the last trading session, reaching $163.24. About 422,919 shares traded or 17.33% up from the average. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L – PROCEEDS FROM THIS ISSUANCE WILL BE USED FOR GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES; 05/03/2018 Nicole Austin Named General Manager and Distiller of Cascade Hollow Distilling Co. – The Home of George Dickel Tennessee Whisky; 27/03/2018 – Veon’s CEO resigns, chairwoman to take over temporarily, COO named; 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO SEES MID-TO-HIGH LATAM SALES, PROFIT GROWTH IN MIDTERM; 29/05/2018 – Lavanya Chandrashekar To Join Diageo North America As CFO; 16/05/2018 – Diageo PLC Launches $2 Bln Bonds; 28/03/2018 – DIAGEO AFRICA PRESIDENT JOHN O’KEEFFE SPEAKS ON ANALYST CALL; 27/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Veon’s CEO resigns, chairwoman to take over temporarily, COO named; 16/04/2018 – Diageo to spend £150m upgrading Scotch tourist attractions; 24/05/2018 – Diageo Is Said to Seek Popov, Myers’s Sale for Up to $1 Billion

Omers Administration Corp, which manages about $9.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 87,730 shares to 1.47 million shares, valued at $193.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Axa Equitable Hldgs Inc by 28,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,000 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Montreal Que (NYSE:BMO).

More notable recent Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Ares Capital (ARCC) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” on April 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ares Capital’s NAV, Dividend, And Valuation Vs. 13 BDC Peers – Part 1 (Post Q2 2019 Earnings) – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ares Capital: Why I Am Selling 50% Of My Long Position – Seeking Alpha” on April 08, 2019. More interesting news about Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Insiders Seeing Green With ARCC At New 52-Week High – Nasdaq” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ares Capital’s NAV, Dividend, And Valuation Versus 14 BDC Peers – Part 2 (Post Q2 2019 Earnings) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 33 investors sold ARCC shares while 105 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 136.40 million shares or 5.55% less from 144.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cambridge Advisors stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Nwq Investment Management Co Ltd Liability Corporation owns 707,728 shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. Next Fin Grp invested 0.01% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Winslow Evans & Crocker has 0.07% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 14,918 shares. Joel Isaacson And Company Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.1% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). M&T Bankshares stated it has 125,862 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Mirador Prns Ltd Partnership owns 117,433 shares for 1.04% of their portfolio. Ancora Advsr Lc has 0.09% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 118,738 shares. Atlantic Union Savings Bank owns 113,396 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd invested in 0.03% or 210,553 shares. The Washington-based Parametric Limited has invested 0% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Tcw Gp, a California-based fund reported 245,968 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Co stated it has 30,504 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer & Commerce reported 38,324 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Tegean Limited Liability Co has invested 3.95% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC).

Since March 20, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $242,413 activity. $36,720 worth of stock was bought by ROLL PENELOPE F on Tuesday, August 6. Kelly Daniel G Jr also bought $81,045 worth of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) on Monday, June 10.