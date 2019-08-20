Cleararc Capital Upped Stake in Mondelez International (MDLZ); As First Finl Bankshares (FFIN) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Has Cut Its Stake by $1.71 Million

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans decreased its stake in First Finl Bankshares (FFIN) by 63.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans sold 30,038 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 17,618 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02 million, down from 47,656 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans who had been investing in First Finl Bankshares for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.38B market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $31.71. About 223,731 shares traded. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) has risen 15.72% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.72% the S&P500.

Cleararc Capital Inc increased its stake in Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) by 40.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cleararc Capital Inc bought 10,086 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 35,034 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75 million, up from 24,948 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc who had been investing in Mondelez International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $54.56. About 4.95M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 13/04/2018 – Mondelez Debt Buyback Presents `Prisoner’s Dilemma’ to Holders; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez bags sales, profit beat; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez Nears Deal to Buy Tate’s Bake Shop; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS TERMINATED 364-DAY SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY ENTERED INTO ON APRIL 2, 2018 – SEC FILING; 17/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Opens $90 Million `Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain; 15/05/2018 – TUDOR ADDED OA, VR, XL, SBUX, MDLZ IN 1Q: 13F; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SEES FY ORGANIC REV. +1% TO +2%; 09/05/2018 – European Chocolate Market Report 2018-2022 – Leading Vendors are Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprungli, Ferrero, Mars, Mondelez International & Nestle – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Operating Margin 18.1%; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez to Operate Tate’s as Separate Standalone Busines

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Investment Ptnrs Inc accumulated 55,082 shares. Trustmark Bank & Trust Trust Department has invested 0.06% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). North Star Asset Mgmt holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 47,250 shares. Focused Wealth holds 3,114 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Estabrook Capital Management reported 894 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldg Incorporated reported 5.53 million shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Canandaigua Bankshares & stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Segall Bryant Hamill Limited invested 0.01% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company invested in 248,881 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Arizona-based Ironwood Financial Limited Liability has invested 0% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). International Investors accumulated 0.47% or 21.97 million shares. Moreover, Waters Parkerson & Ltd Liability Co has 0.08% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). First Financial In holds 0.8% or 21,579 shares. Massachusetts Financial Communications Ma accumulated 6.03M shares. Monarch Cap Incorporated stated it has 0.14% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Since March 14, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 insider sales for $547,203 activity. Shares for $13,438 were bought by DUESER F SCOTT on Tuesday, April 30. Denny Michael B. also bought $19,939 worth of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) shares. Thaxton Kirk W bought $9,365 worth of stock. On Tuesday, May 21 the insider Nickles Robert Clark Jr bought $7,816.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.48, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 15 investors sold FFIN shares while 51 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 34.03 million shares or 10.08% less from 37.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 67,881 shares in its portfolio. Prudential Fincl invested 0% of its portfolio in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN). Hightower Advsr Lc, Illinois-based fund reported 5,301 shares. Blair William And Il has 6,149 shares. Terril Brothers Incorporated holds 0.6% of its portfolio in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) for 33,000 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Com The has invested 0.01% in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN). Laurion LP reported 0.02% stake. Captrust stated it has 0% in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN). Riverhead Mngmt Llc has 0.02% invested in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN). Ls Advsr Ltd Company has 4,712 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Pnc Fin Service Group has invested 0% of its portfolio in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN). 10,490 are owned by Sei Invs. 124,471 were reported by California Employees Retirement Sys. Creative Planning stated it has 24,010 shares. 12,855 were reported by Hrt Fincl Ltd Limited Liability Company.

Analysts await First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.31 EPS, up 6.90% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.29 per share. FFIN’s profit will be $42.86 million for 25.57 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual EPS reported by First Financial Bankshares, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

