Cleararc Capital Upped Its Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) Holding by $407,037; Stock Value Rose; New Vernon Investment Management Increases Holding in Aon Plc (AON)

New Vernon Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 16.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Vernon Investment Management Llc bought 1,963 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% with the market. The hedge fund held 13,696 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34 million, up from 11,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Vernon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $196.62. About 138,297 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 24.89% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.46% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 18/04/2018 – Unhealthy mismatch between employers’ health wishes and realities in EMEA; 18/04/2018 – Almost two years after CPP/QPP changes were announced, many Canadian employers have yet to prepare; 13/04/2018 – Aon Announces 11% Increase To Annual Cash Dividend; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Adj EPS $2.97; 02/05/2018 – AON NAMES LAMBROS LAMBROU AS CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q EPS $2.37; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – INITIALLY, OFFERING WILL BE AVAILABLE DIRECTLY FROM HP AND THROUGH CHANNEL PARTNERS IN U.S. ONLY; 08/03/2018 – lntelex Technologies Appoints Scott Gaddis as Health & Safety Practice Leader, EHSQ Content Strategy; 06/03/2018 – MOVES-Aon names Mike Edwards as partner in UK risk settlement team; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Cont Ops EPS $2.35

Cleararc Capital Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) by 14.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cleararc Capital Inc bought 3,667 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,213 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24 million, up from 25,546 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $254.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $141.75. About 1.95M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 13/03/2018 – Media analyst Doug Creutz detail Disney’s move into internet content, ESPN worries; 24/05/2018 – Netflix Tussles Disney for Crown; Autonomous Uber Fail: TMT Wrap; 30/05/2018 – Date Set for 21st Century Fox Shareholders to Vote on Disney Deal; 30/05/2018 – Fox sets shareholder vote on Disney deal for July 10; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will become chairman and CEO of the remaining parts of Fox, if the proposed Disney-21st Century Fox merger occurs. Rupert Murdoch will serve as co-chairman in this scenario; 17/05/2018 – Disney Cruise Line Debuts Diverse Lineup of Itineraries and Home Ports for Fall 2019; 20/04/2018 – Variety: `American Idol’: Idina Menzel to Mentor Disney-Themed Night; 29/05/2018 – DISNEY SAID PREPARED TO OFFER SIGNIFICANT CASH IF NEEDED: CNBC; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox, Threatening Disney Deal; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will be Fox CEO if Disney merger passes, leaving room for James Murdoch to depart

Cleararc Capital Inc, which manages about $7.05B and $371.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 6,288 shares to 39,210 shares, valued at $2.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 sales for $457,888 activity. BRAVERMAN ALAN N also sold $4,737 worth of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Tuesday, January 15.

