Cleararc Capital Upped Its Verizon Communications (VZ) Position by $1.73 Million; Stock Declined; Facebook Class A (FB) Holding Maintained by Motley Fool Asset Management Llc

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc Class A (FB) by 19.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc bought 7,655 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 45,969 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.66 million, up from 38,314 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $519.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $182.04. About 10.34M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 26/03/2018 – PEP BOYS SAYS “CONCERNED ABOUT ISSUES SURROUNDING FACEBOOK”; TO SUSPEND ALL MEDIA ON PLATFORM UNTIL FACTS ARE OUT, CORRECTIVE ACTIONS HAVE BEEN TAKEN; 15/05/2018 – DE Shaw Adds Aptiv, Cuts Facebook, Buys More Lowe’s: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Facebook 1Q Net $4.99B; 22/05/2018 – Watch Mark Zuckerberg’s slightly contentious meeting with EU regulators about Facebook’s data practices:; 10/04/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg Under the Microscope (Video); 06/04/2018 – Facebook suspends data firm linked with UK’s Vote Leave campaign; 21/03/2018 – Bloomberg Baystate Business: Wynn, Facebook and the Fed; 17/05/2018 – FACEBOOK TO ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP WITH ATLANTIC COUNCIL: AXIOS; 16/03/2018 – FB: Facebook Plans to Launch Oculus Go VR Headset at f8 Developer Conference; 05/04/2018 – Facebook’s Sandberg Says Data-Sharing Tool Complied With FTC

Cleararc Capital Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 41.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cleararc Capital Inc bought 29,361 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 100,269 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.93 million, up from 70,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $56.78. About 8.31 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – QTRLY GROSS REV FOR OATH, EX. IMPACT OF REV RECOGNITION STANDARD, DECREASED SEQUENTIALLY ABOUT 13 PCT TO $1.9 BLN; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO: 5G CITIES ON TRACK TO LAUNCH LATER THIS YEAR; 04/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES PRICING TERM SHEET WITH U.S. SEC RELATED TO OFFERING OF $730 MLN 5.32% NOTES DUE 2053 – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 26/03/2018 – FCC CHAIRMAN PROPOSES NEW RULES TO ADDRESS NATIONAL SECURITY THREATS TO U.S. COMMUNICATIONS NETWORKS AND THEIR SUPPLY CHAINS — STATEMENT; 23/04/2018 – AT&T, Verizon Probe Heralds New Era of Greater Telecom Scrutiny; 20/04/2018 – U.S. Investigating AT&T and Verizon Over Wireless Collusion Claim; 08/03/2018 – IN House Dems: Argos native Libby Moyer named Verizon Scholarship winner in 2018 session of General Assembly; 26/04/2018 – Globalstar’s FiberLight deal presented longer-term solution than activist proposal; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Silver Lake swoops on Zoopla; Trump meets major automakers

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Verizon Communications to report earnings August 1 NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” on July 31, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Sprint and T-Mobile Merger Comes Closer to Decision – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 24, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 5G Stocks to Buy Now for the Future – Investorplace.com” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Goldman Sachs Has 5 Dividend Growth Stocks for Nervous Investors – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Dividend Stocks That Pay Better Than Coca-Cola – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

