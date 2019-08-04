Cleararc Capital Stake in Oracle (ORCL) Cut as Stock Rose; Skba Capital Management Boosted Its Stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by $3.48 Million

Skba Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 60.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skba Capital Management Llc bought 133,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 356,800 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.40 million, up from 222,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skba Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $25.1. About 4.63 million shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 09/05/2018 – Weyerhaeuser CDS Widens 12 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Real Estate, Energy & Natural Resources Earnings Comparable to 1Q; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Timberlands Earnings Significantly Higher Than Year Earlier, but Lower Than 1Q 2018; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Adj EPS 36c; 22/05/2018 – Simons to represent Weyerhaeuser at Nareit RElTweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 18/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Distribution will be adding Owens Corning® FOAMULAR® XPS to Select West Coast Markets; 27/04/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO WY.N : D. A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $2.50 TO $37.50 ; RATING NEUTRAL; 17/05/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO. DECLARES DIV ON SHRS; 27/04/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO SAYS – CONTINUE TO EXPECT FY 18 ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR REAL ESTATE, ENERGY & NATURAL RESOURCES SEGMENT WILL BE APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Wood Products Adjusted Earnings Significantly Higher Compared With 1Q

Cleararc Capital Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 13.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cleararc Capital Inc sold 6,288 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 39,210 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11M, down from 45,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $186.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $55.84. About 12.43M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 19/03/2018 – ORACLE: DON’T EXPECT SHARE BUYBACK TO EXCEED $4B NEXT QUARTER; 19/03/2018 – Tech Today: Bad Facebook, Oracle On Tap, Buying II-VI, Selling Arista — Barron’s Blog; 14/03/2018 – ACONEX LTD ACX.AX – SHAREHOLDERS HAVE VOTED IN FAVOUR OF PROPOSED ACQUISITION BY ORACLE CORP THROUGH ITS UNIT VIA A SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT; 17/05/2018 – Deloitte Digital Wins Three Prestigious Oracle NetSuite Awards; 22/05/2018 – Exclusive: Oracle’s Aggressive Sales Tactics Are Backfiring With Customers; 03/04/2018 – ORCL: Trump to dine with Oracle co-CEO Catz Tuesday, Bloomberg r; 04/04/2018 – Coherent Path CEO to Speak at Oracle’s Modern Customer Experience; 06/03/2018 – Study Finds Precision Medicine Initiatives Active in Broader Spectrum of Disease Areas and Datasets, But Not Without Technological Challenges; 25/04/2018 – Loot Crate Achieves Explosive Growth on NetSuite; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE CORP QTRLY CLOUD PLATFORM AS A SERVICE (PAAS) PLUS INFRASTRUCTURE AS A SERVICE (IAAS) REVENUES WERE UP 28% TO $415 MLN

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40 billion for 19.39 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

