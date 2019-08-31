Cleararc Capital Stake in Apple (AAPL) Trimmed by $437,157; As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Price Rose, Stonebridge Capital Management Increased Stake by $1.15 Million

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 10.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc bought 9,856 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 101,377 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.96M, up from 91,521 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $137.79. About 21.88M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 08/05/2018 – Bold call: Microsoft will buy Netflix, predicts media analyst with 40 years of experience; 11/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Increases Position in Top Analyst Firm Spend Matters April 2018 SolutionMap(SM) Rankings; 07/03/2018 – UPMC and Health Catalyst honored as recipients of the 2018 Microsoft Health Innovation Award; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT, AMAZON DEMO TOOK PLACE AT MICROSOFT CONFERENCE; 09/05/2018 – The remainder of Flipkart will be held by existing investors, including Flipkart’s co-founder Binny Bansal, Tencent, Tiger Global and Microsoft; 29/05/2018 – 10Fold Wins the Business Intelligence Group’s 2018 Best Places to Work Award; 23/05/2018 – VMware, Okta Unveil Pact to Take on Microsoft in Mobile Security; 05/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY ANNUAL MEETING AFTERNOON SESSION ADJOURNS; FORMAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING TO FOLLOW SHORTLY; 25/04/2018 – ZDNet: Microsoft’s new open-source tech turns iPads, Surface Pros into big touchscreen; 07/05/2018 – Reputation.com to Host Transform 2018 Conference Series May 17-18

Cleararc Capital Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cleararc Capital Inc sold 2,313 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 75,050 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.26M, down from 77,363 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $926.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $208.49. About 19.54M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 03/04/2018 – The Information: Apple Hires Ex-Google Search and AI Chief Giannandrea; 15/05/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook says trade between the U.S. and China benefits both countries; 04/04/2018 – China retaliates, slaps duties on U.S. soybeans, planes; markets skid; 06/03/2018 – lnfinite Peripherals Improves Patient Care with the lnfinea X for Apple® iPhone®; 04/05/2018 – Apple’s Quiet Boost From Google May Slow; 04/05/2018 – @BeckyQuick JUST IN: Apple CEO Tim Cook comments to CNBC about Berkshire Hathaway’s stake in the tech giant; 09/04/2018 – T-MOBILE US – WILL OFFER IPHONE 8 & IPHONE 8 PLUS (PRODUCT) RED SPECIAL EDITION; 04/04/2018 – Apple Pay arrives in Brazil, partnering with ltaú Unibanco; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT, MUNGER, GATES JOINT APPEARANCE ON CNBC ENDS; 27/03/2018 – Apple Unveils New Cheaper Ipad With Pencil Support For The Classroom — MarketWatch

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc, which manages about $462.82 million and $273.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuit Inc Com (NASDAQ:INTU) by 4,150 shares to 21,959 shares, valued at $5.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,606 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,235 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Stocks Warren Buffett Would Love – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Microsoft: Best DJ Stock – Buy Now For Near-Term Capital Gain – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MSFT, RE, KMX – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 27, 2019 : ZNGA, CTL, MSFT, COMM, WMB, CSCO, SAN, BABA, AAPL, DXC, GE, INTC – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft (MSFT) Q4 2019 Earnings Preview: Cloud, Computing & More – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase & invested 2.21% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Weitz Invest Inc has 17,500 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa holds 971,023 shares. Primecap Mgmt Ca stated it has 3.29% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Liberty Mgmt Inc owns 1.96% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 32,894 shares. Private Harbour Invest Management Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 28,190 shares or 3.45% of the stock. The United Kingdom-based River Mercantile Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 1.18% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Parnassus Invs Ca holds 2.18% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 4.69 million shares. Barr E S & holds 0.12% or 10,008 shares in its portfolio. Everence Capital Mngmt Inc reported 180,021 shares. Moreover, Savings Bank has 2.42% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Birch Hill Inv Ltd Liability owns 4.45% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 496,139 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 613,908 shares or 3.14% of the stock. Oakwood Management Ltd Company Ca has 5.55% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 112,092 shares. Nordea Mgmt Ab invested in 2.18% or 8.87 million shares.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable ETF Inflow Detected – SPYV, AAPL, BAC, UNH – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Apple’s streaming spending races past $6B – FT – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/30/2019: SEAC, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOGL – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Bloomberg.com‘s news article titled: “Traders See Price Errors at Close in Apple, Google, Others – Bloomberg” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Maple reported 3.83% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Roof Eidam And Maycock Adv has invested 1.24% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Doheny Asset Ca has 48,089 shares. Btr Mgmt reported 3.61% stake. Highland Cap Mgmt, a Tennessee-based fund reported 153,960 shares. Seabridge Advisors Limited Com reported 35,004 shares. Norinchukin Retail Bank The stated it has 1.14M shares or 2.75% of all its holdings. Huntington Commercial Bank invested 1.68% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Motco holds 1.26% or 66,633 shares. Annex Advisory Llc owns 32,539 shares for 0.93% of their portfolio. Rbo And Limited Liability Company owns 58,838 shares. Syntal Capital Partners reported 0.56% stake. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys owns 9.71M shares. Vident Invest Advisory Llc owns 9,916 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Wallace Cap Mgmt holds 0.06% or 2,368 shares in its portfolio.