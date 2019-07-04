Cleararc Capital Raised Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) Holding; Somerville Kurt F Lowered Its Pfizer (PFE) Holding by $360,150; Stock Value Declined

Cleararc Capital Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) by 14.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cleararc Capital Inc bought 3,667 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,213 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24 million, up from 25,546 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $257.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $142.98. About 3.49 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 30/04/2018 – Disney’s `Avengers’ Sets Record Wit $641 Million Weekend Debut; 07/05/2018 – Comcast Is Said to Mull Bid for Fox Assets, Countering Disney; 23/05/2018 – Orlando Bus Jrnl: Exclusive ICSC news: Unicorp’s Disney-area O-Town doubles in size – yet again; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – PARKS AND RESORTS REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 13% TO $4.9 BLN; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – MEDIA NETWORKS REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 3% TO $6.1 BLN; 29/05/2018 – Viacom cable networks will stop airing reruns of ABC’s ‘Roseanne’ – spokesperson; 29/05/2018 – CNBC: Disney lines up financing in case Fox board demands cash; 15/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Dana Walden, Gary Newman Ink 1-Year Fox Contract Extension as Disney Sale Looms; 08/05/2018 – IGER TO CNBC: CONFIDENT FOX’S ASSET SALE TO DISNEY WILL CLOSE; 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-COMCAST CORP CMSA.O ARRANGING FINANCING WITH BANKS FOR ALL-CASH BID FOR TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC FOXA.O

Somerville Kurt F decreased its stake in Pfizer (PFE) by 22.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerville Kurt F sold 8,575 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 29,372 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25 million, down from 37,947 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerville Kurt F who had been investing in Pfizer for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $246.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $44.4. About 9.77M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 17/04/2018 – MERCK – FIRST STUDY TO EVALUATE PCV-15 FOLLOWED BY PNEUMOCOCCAL VACCINE POLYVALENT ONE YEAR LATER IN HEALTHY ADULTS 50 YEARS OF AGE OR OLDER; 19/04/2018 – ASEMBIA CLIENTS GAIN ACCESS TO PFIZER ONCOLOGY PRODUCTS; 16/05/2018 – GENENTECH – IN PHASE lll IMPOWER150 STUDY, SURVIVAL ADVANTAGE FOR TECENTRIQ-AVASTIN COMBO REGIMEN WAS SEEN IN ALL EXPLORATORY PATIENT SUBGROUPS ANALYZED; 05/03/2018 – Dan R. Littman Elected to Pfizer’s Board of Directors; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G for consumer health unit sale – CNBC; 24/05/2018 – The settlement announced by the U.S. Department of Justice resolves allegations that Pfizer violated the federal False Claims Act between 2012 and 2016; 01/05/2018 – PFIZER FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 18/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson scraps Alzheimer’s trials on safety concerns; 29/05/2018 – PFIZER’S XALKORI® (CRIZOTINIB) GETS BREAKTHROUGH DESIGNATION IN; 16/05/2018 – PHASE lll IMPOWER150 STUDY SHOWED GENENTECH’S TECENTRIQ AND AVASTIN PLUS CARBOPLATIN AND PACLITAXEL HELPED PEOPLE WITH A SPECIFIC TYPE OF METASTATIC LUNG CANCER LIVE SIGNIFICANTLY LONGER COMPARED TO

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.81 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Maryland-based Spc Inc has invested 0.09% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Umb Natl Bank N A Mo accumulated 514,793 shares. Asset One Ltd has 0.71% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 3.11 million shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 0.7% or 4.40 million shares. Farmers Natl Bank invested in 2.69% or 116,543 shares. Fulton Commercial Bank Na has invested 0.21% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Roosevelt Inv Grp reported 359,960 shares stake. Tekla Capital Ltd Company reported 2.07M shares. Estabrook Mngmt, New York-based fund reported 349,526 shares. Tirschwell Loewy reported 0.03% stake. Mercer Cap Advisers Inc holds 24,405 shares or 0.7% of its portfolio. Bingham Osborn And Scarborough holds 0.06% or 14,612 shares. 4.82M are held by Chevy Chase Tru Hldgs Inc. Moreover, Adage Capital Prtnrs Group Ltd Llc has 0.81% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). River And Mercantile Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.8% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Somerville Kurt F, which manages about $504.27 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2,509 shares to 5,520 shares, valued at $991,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney (NYSE:DIS) by 22,190 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,962 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.78 EPS, down 3.70% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.81 per share. PFE’s profit will be $4.34 billion for 14.23 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.24% negative EPS growth.

Cleararc Capital Inc, which manages about $7.05 billion and $371.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,313 shares to 75,050 shares, valued at $14.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $457,888 activity. WOODFORD BRENT had sold 2,000 shares worth $227,200 on Wednesday, February 6.