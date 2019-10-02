Cleararc Capital Position in Zoetis (ZTS) Lowered by $506,466; Popular (BPOP) Holder Price Michael F Cut Stake by $1.25 Million

Cleararc Capital Inc decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 38.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cleararc Capital Inc sold 4,482 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.87% . The institutional investor held 7,133 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $810,000, down from 11,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $122.77. About 1.00 million shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 02/05/2018 – Zoetis First-Quarter Profit Benefits From Tax Changes; Backs 2018 Guidance; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis: Purchase Price of $83 Per Shr in Cash, or Approximately $2B in Aggregate; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis To Acquire Abaxis, A Leading Global Provider Of Veterinary Point-of-Care Diagnostic Instruments; 21/04/2018 – DJ Zoetis Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZTS); 16/05/2018 – Zoetis Sees Transaction Accretive to Earnings in 2019; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS INC – INTENDS TO FUND PURCHASE THROUGH A COMBINATION OF EXISTING CASH AND NEW DEBT; 15/05/2018 – Zoetis Declares Third Quarter 2018 Dividend; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Says Zoetis’ Acquisition Of Abaxis Is Credit Negative; 02/05/2018 – ZOETIS 1Q ADJ EPS 75C, EST. 69C; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS FOR ABOUT $2B

Price Michael F decreased its stake in Popular Inc. (BPOP) by 8.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price Michael F sold 23,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.75% . The hedge fund held 242,500 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.15M, down from 265,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price Michael F who had been investing in Popular Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $53.19. About 294,465 shares traded. Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) has risen 14.41% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.41% the S&P500. Some Historical BPOP News: 19/04/2018 – POPULAR NAMES BETINA CASTELLVI AS CHIEF SECURITY OFFICER; 23/05/2018 – POPULAR INC -AGREEMENT TO TERMINATE ALL SHARED-LOSS AGREEMENTS RELATED TO ACQUISITION OF ASSETS, ASSUMPTION OF CERTAIN LIABILITIES OF WESTERNBANK PUERTO RICO; 08/05/2018 – Popular, Inc. Declares a Cash Dividend of $0.25 per Common Share; 24/04/2018 – Popular 1Q EPS 89c; 24/04/2018 – POPULAR INC QUARTERLY SHR $0.89; 25/04/2018 – POPULAR INC BPOP.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $53; 09/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS POPULAR AT ‘BB-‘; REMOVES NEGATIVE WATCH; 24/04/2018 – Popular 1Q Net $91.3M; 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Ratings on FirstBank Puerto Rico, OFG Bancorp, Popular Inc; 23/05/2018 – POPULAR INC -BANCO POPULAR ENTERED INTO TERMINATION AGREEMENT WITH FDIC

Analysts await Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.89 EPS, up 7.23% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.83 per share. ZTS’s profit will be $425.03M for 34.49 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual EPS reported by Zoetis Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.11% negative EPS growth.

Price Michael F, which manages about $770.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anadarko Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:APC) by 88,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $10.58 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackberry Limited (NASDAQ:BBRY) by 352,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.06 million shares, and has risen its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (NYSE:ADS).

Analysts await Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.64 earnings per share, up 18.84% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.38 per share. BPOP’s profit will be $158.51M for 8.11 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual earnings per share reported by Popular, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.82% negative EPS growth.

