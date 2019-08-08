Cleararc Capital Position in Oracle (ORCL) Has Cut by $333,264; Mcewen Mng (MUX) Holder Staley Capital Advisers Lowered Its Position as Share Price Rose

Cleararc Capital Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 13.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cleararc Capital Inc sold 6,288 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 39,210 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11M, down from 45,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $182.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.41% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $54.62. About 8.45M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 19/03/2018 – ORACLE’S SAFRA CATZ: OPERATING MARGINS WILL CONTINUE TO EXPAND; 27/03/2018 – CAFC: ORACLE AMERICA, INC. v. GOOGLE INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1118 – 2018-03-27; 06/03/2018 – Rimini Street: Court of Appeals Reversed Certain Awards Made in Oracle’s Favor After 2015 Trial; 02/04/2018 – Oracle Named a Leader in the 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Identity Governance and Administration; 30/03/2018 – Forbes: Larry Ellison: Oracle Is Revolutionizing The Database — And IT Service Delivery; 11/04/2018 – “The Loyalty Divide – Operator and Consumer Perspectives, Hotels 2018” Reveals Operators Are Struggling to Find Relevance Among Younger Guests that Demand More Personalized Incentives and Experiences; 07/05/2018 – Oracle’s Mark Hurd Echoes Concerns on Pentagon’s Cloud Process; 07/05/2018 – ORACLE CEO MARK HURD SPEAKS AT COMPANY’S HEADQUARTERS; 23/04/2018 – BISTel and Oracle preview powerful A.I. based Predictive Maintenance (PdM) solution for Smart Connected Factory at Hannover; 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q Software and Cloud Revenue $7.98B

Staley Capital Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Mcewen Mng Inc (MUX) by 72.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Staley Capital Advisers Inc sold 4.30M shares as the company’s stock rose 22.70% . The institutional investor held 1.60 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.40 million, down from 5.90 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc who had been investing in Mcewen Mng Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $750.07 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.53% or $0.0501 during the last trading session, reaching $2.0301. About 3.07M shares traded or 4.10% up from the average. McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX) has declined 24.78% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.78% the S&P500. Some Historical MUX News: 24/04/2018 – McEwen Mining Short-Interest Ratio Rises 52% to 29 Days; 25/05/2018 – McEwen Mining Announces New Preliminary Economic Assessment Extending Life an Additional 10 Years in Mexico; 30/04/2018 – McEwen Mining Black Fox Exploration News; 25/05/2018 – MCEWEN MINING-NEGOTIATIONS UNDERWAY WITH THIRD-PARTY LENDER, WHEREBY THEY WOULD PURCHASE 50% OF NOTES ISSUED, ROB MCEWEN TO PURCHASE REMAINING 50%; 01/05/2018 – MCEWEN MINING 1Q LOSS/SHR 2.0C, EST. LOSS/SHR 0.5C (2 EST.); 24/05/2018 – McEwen Mining Announces Potential New Source of Revenue at the Black Fox Complex; 25/05/2018 – McEwen Mining Proposed Issue of Notes; 18/04/2018 McEwen Mining Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – MCEWEN MINING PROPOSED ISSUE OF NOTES UP TO $50M; 01/05/2018 – McEwen Mining 1Q Loss/Shr 2c

Staley Capital Advisers Inc, which manages about $1.31 billion and $1.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) by 2,235 shares to 12,960 shares, valued at $3.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 6,375 shares in the quarter, for a total of 136,585 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Comm. (NYSE:VZ).

Cleararc Capital Inc, which manages about $7.05B and $533.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 7,963 shares to 27,185 shares, valued at $1.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intuit Inc (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1,848 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,302 shares, and has risen its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP).

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40 billion for 18.97 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.