Cleararc Capital Position in Microsoft (MSFT) Lowered by $482,040; Cheniere Energy (LNG) Holder 13D Management Has Cut Its Holding as Shares Rose

Cleararc Capital Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cleararc Capital Inc sold 4,120 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 128,514 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.16 million, down from 132,634 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $138.77. About 8.92M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/05/2018 – Microsoft’s Xbox Adaptive Controller is targeted at users with a range of physical disabilities, and is set to launch later this year; 05/04/2018 – Determine, Inc. President, CEO and Director Patrick Stakenas Featured in Nationwide Media Distribution by Business Rockstars; 18/04/2018 – The company said SoftBank and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates are backers; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IT’S HARD TO FIND ACQUISITIONS THAT WOULD BE ACCRETIVE TO APPLE; 11/04/2018 – Solver’s Bl360 Delivers Advanced Reporting and Budgeting for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central; 10/04/2018 – FIS Named “Best of Challenge” in 2018 PYMNTS.com Voice Challenge with Amazon Alexa; 27/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $114 FROM $110; 14/05/2018 – Capstone to Power Mid-Atlantic Area University with a 1 MW 80% Efficient Solution; 27/03/2018 – ShotSpotter Adds Two Key Executives to Drive Business Expansion; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft is luring A.I. developers to its cloud by offering them faster chips

13D Management Llc decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 10.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 13D Management Llc sold 36,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 306,078 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.80M, down from 342,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 13D Management Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $68.33. About 726,808 shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 6.87% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 30/04/2018 – Cheniere Energy Presenting at Conference May 14; 30/05/2018 – Cowen raises Cheniere target, new Louisiana Sabine LNG train likely; 22/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS CHENIERE CORPUS CHRISTI’S Ba3 RATING; OUTLOOK C; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Cheniere Corpus Christi Holdings ‘BB-‘ Debt Rtg; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere to decide on Corpus Christi 3 LNG export terminal in weeks; 14/03/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for March 14 (Table); 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 15/05/2018 – Cheniere Partners With the D10 to Showcase Houston’s Athleticism, Philanthropy; 18/04/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for April 18 (Table); 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC SEES FY 2018 CONSOLIDATED ADJUSTED EBITDA $2.3 BLN TO $2.5 BLN

13D Management Llc, which manages about $225.00M and $337.66 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (NASDAQ:JACK) by 6,756 shares to 166,167 shares, valued at $13.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Trinity Inds Inc (NYSE:TRN) by 21,733 shares in the quarter, for a total of 534,520 shares, and has risen its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (NYSE:ADS).

Analysts await Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $0.22 EPS, up 414.29% or $0.29 from last year’s $-0.07 per share. LNG’s profit will be $56.63 million for 77.65 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by Cheniere Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.26% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Cleararc Capital Inc, which manages about $7.05 billion and $371.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (NYSE:DIS) by 3,667 shares to 29,213 shares, valued at $3.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

