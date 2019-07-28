Cleararc Capital Position in Microsoft (MSFT) Decreased by $482,040 as Stock Value Rose; Bridges Investment Management Increases Holding in Delta Air Lines (DAL)

Cleararc Capital Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cleararc Capital Inc sold 4,120 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 128,514 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.16M, down from 132,634 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $141.34. About 19.04 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 09/04/2018 – KPMG TO ACQUIRE ADOXIO — STRENGTHENING ITS GLOBAL LEADERSHIP AS A MICROSOFT DYNAMICS 365 INTEGRATOR; 24/05/2018 – MariaDB TX 3.0 Delivers First Enterprise Open Source Database to Beat Oracle, Microsoft and IBM; 24/04/2018 – Microsoft denies auditing partner KPMG’s anti-piracy work in India; 26/04/2018 – WhiteSource Launches Contextual Pattern Matching Engine, Supporting Over 200 Programming Languages; 12/04/2018 – Octopai One of Nine Innovative Cloud-Based Startups Selected for Microsoft ScaleUp 2018; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft is now worth $749 billion and is the world’s third most valuable company; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Intelligent Cloud Revenue $7.9B; 08/05/2018 – Red Hat and Microsoft Co-Develop the First Red Hat OpenShift Jointly Managed Service on a Public Cloud; 11/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Increases Position in Top Analyst Firm Spend Matters April 2018 SolutionMap(SM) Rankings; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CFO SAYS APPETITE FOR M&A IS UNCHANGED

Bridges Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL) by 3229.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridges Investment Management Inc bought 191,201 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 197,122 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.18M, up from 5,921 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $62.16. About 3.86M shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 5.68% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.25% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 19/03/2018 – DELTA TO CANCEL SOME FLIGHTS AT NY HUBS AHEAD OF NOR’EASTER; 05/04/2018 – DELTA: MALWARE COULD ONLY AFFECT INFO SHOWN ON THE SCREEN; 30/05/2018 – DELTA CEO BASTIAN COMMENTS AT BERNSTEIN CONFERENCE TODAY; 05/04/2018 – DELTA: DATA BREACH DIDN’T AFFECT FLY DELTA APP,MOBILE.DELTA.COM; 20/04/2018 – DELTA BOARD NAMES MICHAEL HUERTA AS NEWEST MEMBER; 14/03/2018 – Virgin Atlantic CEO sees Air France deal completing in early 2019; 03/04/2018 – GP Bullhound’s Joakim Dal Says Spotify’s Direct Listing Is a Sign of the Times (Video); 15/03/2018 – Britain’s Virgin Atlantic posts loss on weak pound, hurricane impact; 30/05/2018 – DELTA CEO BASTIAN CONCLUDES REMARKS AT BERNSTEIN CONFERENCE; 13/03/2018 – DELTA CEO:BOEING INTERESTED IN US BEING INVOLVED IN JET DESIGN

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Friday Apple Rumors: iPhone Dummy Models Leak – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/11/2019: RVLT, FRSX, EXFO, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 07/26/2019: TYPE, GOOG, GOOGL, TWTR, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cisco Stock Investors Party Like Itâ€™s 1999. Itâ€™s Not. – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Cleararc Capital Inc, which manages about $7.05 billion and $371.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (NYSE:DIS) by 3,667 shares to 29,213 shares, valued at $3.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First City Cap Mgmt holds 29,992 shares. 310,485 were reported by Oak Assocs Oh. Lmr Limited Liability Partnership holds 86,487 shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. First Merchants Corporation stated it has 78,294 shares. Parthenon Limited Liability Corporation reported 373,197 shares stake. Whittier Tru Commerce Of Nevada accumulated 365,983 shares. 21,282 are owned by Tokio Marine Asset Management. Grace & White Incorporated New York invested in 9,165 shares. Wedgewood Invsts Inc Pa holds 19,488 shares or 3.56% of its portfolio. Alley Company Limited Liability Company holds 2.7% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 77,794 shares. Sand Hill Global Limited Liability Company invested in 78,481 shares or 0.94% of the stock. Texas-based Motco has invested 1.23% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cadence Management Lc owns 60,902 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc reported 8,051 shares. Tctc Holdings Limited Com reported 549,976 shares stake.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

More notable recent Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Shares of Delta Air Lines Climbed Higher in June – The Motley Fool” on July 05, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Powell’s Time: Fed Chair Set To Testify As Investors Await Big Bank Earnings Next Week – Benzinga” published on July 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Delta Air Lines Stock Remains Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” on May 25, 2019. More interesting news about Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Delta Plans More Growth in Boston, Challenging JetBlue – Motley Fool” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 75 investors sold DAL shares while 258 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 533.71 million shares or 6.20% less from 568.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Group Ltd Liability Com reported 0.06% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 0.25% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Benjamin F Edwards And reported 810 shares. Tortoise Inv Management Ltd Liability Co owns 8,305 shares. Bowen Hanes And owns 73,824 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Virtu Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.05% stake. Brown Advisory Securities Limited Liability Company holds 7,360 shares. Masters Cap Management Ltd accumulated 2.76% or 1.00 million shares. Franklin Res reported 187,456 shares. South Texas Money Mgmt Limited invested in 743,975 shares or 1.66% of the stock. Strs Ohio owns 0.15% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 624,690 shares. Stifel Fincl Corporation reported 1.00 million shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv reported 0.09% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Lc holds 42,294 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Gyroscope Cap Management Limited invested 3.49% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 1 sale for $264.50 million activity. $1.06 million worth of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) was sold by West W Gilbert.