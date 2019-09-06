Cleararc Capital Position in Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Has Raised by $467,400; As Target (TGT) Stock Value Rose, D L Carlson Investment Group Has Cut Its Position by $1.21 Million

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 21.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc sold 15,122 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 54,443 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.37M, down from 69,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.35B market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $109.85. About 5.24M shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 06/03/2018 – TARGET CEO CORNELL SPEAKS AT INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 05/04/2018 – Law Firm: Target Corp Will Institute Hiring Process for Class Members to Obtain Jobs; 15/04/2018 – PREVIEW-South Dakota e-commerce sale tax fight reaches U.S. Supreme Court; 23/05/2018 – TARGET CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE DIGITAL CHANNEL SALES GREW 28 PERCENT AND CONTRIBUTED 1.1 PERCENTAGE POINTS OF COMPARABLE SALES GROWTH; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Gross Margin 29.8%; 23/05/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N SAYS REGULAR-PRICED SALES INCREASED MORE THAN $1 BILLION COMPARED WITH LAST YEAR, REFLECTING THE IMPACT OF COMPANY’S ‘PRICED-RIGHT DAILY’ STRATEGY; 06/03/2018 – TARGET SEES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.45, EST. $1.40; 03/04/2018 – Target reveals locations of three new small-format stores in New York; 21/05/2018 – Target Corp expected to post earnings of $1.39 a share – Earnings Preview; 23/03/2018 – Target And Kroger In Merger Talks: Report — MarketWatch

Cleararc Capital Inc increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 41.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cleararc Capital Inc bought 820 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 2,781 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.59 million, up from 1,961 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $2.91 during the last trading session, reaching $505.26. About 561,623 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500.

Analysts await Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.17 earnings per share, up 7.34% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.09 per share. TGT’s profit will be $589.53 million for 23.47 P/E if the $1.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual earnings per share reported by Target Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.71% negative EPS growth.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc, which manages about $483.88 million and $341.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vici Properties Inc. by 63,705 shares to 97,525 shares, valued at $2.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 67,430 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,020 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Since March 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.65 million activity.