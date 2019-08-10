Cleararc Capital Maintains Stake in Walt Disney Co/The (DIS); Indexiq Advisors Increased Holding in Alexander & Baldwin New (ALEX)

Indexiq Advisors Llc increased its stake in Alexander & Baldwin Inc New (ALEX) by 102.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indexiq Advisors Llc bought 55,249 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.55% . The institutional investor held 109,258 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.78M, up from 54,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indexiq Advisors Llc who had been investing in Alexander & Baldwin Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $23.06. About 193,691 shares traded. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) has declined 0.21% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.21% the S&P500.

Cleararc Capital Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) by 14.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cleararc Capital Inc bought 3,667 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 29,213 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24 million, up from 25,546 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $138.52. About 8.50 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 29/05/2018 – Disney Reportedly Gathering Cash for Twenty-First Century Fox Bid; 23/04/2018 – DJ Walt Disney Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DIS); 25/04/2018 – Disney – Pixar Toy Story Land, Shanghai Disney Resort’s First Major Expansion Since Opening, Debuts at Shanghai Disneyland; 08/03/2018 – Disney Shareholders Won’t Endorse CEO Robert Iger’s Compensation Plans; 07/03/2018 – DISCOVERY CEO CALLS DISNEY BUYING FOX AN `EARTHQUAKE’: CNBC; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – SENIOR VP AGNES CHU WILL MOVE TO DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER AND INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT; 08/05/2018 – Disney could avoid a bidding war with Comcast if it’s willing to shed these Fox assets; 20/04/2018 – Netflix nears Walt Disney’s valuation on growth hopes; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Exclusive: Comcast readies bid for 21st Century Fox; 07/05/2018 – Comcast prepares rival bid to crash Walt Disney-Fox deal

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold ALEX shares while 41 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 53.78 million shares or 0.79% more from 53.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Seabridge Invest Advsrs accumulated 161,489 shares or 1.37% of the stock. Massmutual Fsb Adv invested in 0% or 115 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans, a Minnesota-based fund reported 104,963 shares. Qs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 4,970 shares. Td Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag holds 0% or 71,998 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Lc, a California-based fund reported 110 shares. Moreover, Envestnet Asset Management has 0% invested in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). Barrett Asset Limited Liability Company invested in 24,854 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 8,037 shares. Stifel owns 24,807 shares. Holt Limited Liability Company Dba Holt Prtnrs Limited Partnership has invested 0.23% in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt has 22,508 shares for 0% of their portfolio. National Bank Of America Corp De reported 385,350 shares. First Manhattan invested in 59,620 shares.

More notable recent Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Brown & Brown, Inc. Announces the Asset Acquisition of WBR Insurance Agency, LLC; Wilson Insurance Agency, Inc.; Bell Insurance Agency Corporation; and Robertson Insurance Agency, Co. – GlobeNewswire” on August 09, 2019, also Themiddlemarket.com with their article: “Remembering Alex Navab, former KKR executive and founder of Navab Capital Partners – Mergers & Acquisitions” published on July 18, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Alexander & Baldwin names Jerrod Schreck president of Grace Pacific – PRNewswire” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Alexander & Baldwin Inc (ALEX)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Thursday’s Market Minute: Futures Rise On Chinese Data – Benzinga” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Indexiq Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.21B and $3.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Keycorp New (NYSE:KEY) by 75,078 shares to 283,254 shares, valued at $4.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 40,577 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 157,087 shares, and cut its stake in Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO).

Cleararc Capital Inc, which manages about $7.05 billion and $371.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,313 shares to 75,050 shares, valued at $14.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.