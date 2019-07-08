Cleararc Capital Maintains Holding in Walt Disney Co/The (DIS); Fayerweather Charles Has Increased Its Disney (DIS) Holding by $391,380; Market Value Rose

Cleararc Capital Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) by 14.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cleararc Capital Inc bought 3,667 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,213 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24M, up from 25,546 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $254.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $141.24. About 2.79 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 10/05/2018 – Comcast to match Disney break fee in race for Fox; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – ON AUG. 29, 2017, IGER AND RUPERT MURDOCH AGREED TO EXPLORE “MERITS AND FEASIBILITY” OF PURSUING A POTENTIAL BUSINESS COMBINATION; 12/03/2018 – Zooey Deschanel, Kelsey Grammer, Taye Diggs, Rebel Wilson And Jane Krakowski Lead All-Star Cast In Disney’s Beauty And The Beast In Concert At The Hollywood Bowl Performed With Orchestra Live-To-Film; 07/03/2018 – Laff Lands Home Improvement in Multi-Year Licensing Agreement With The Disney/ABC Television Group, To Debut Hit Comedy This Fa; 14/03/2018 – Disney Names Kevin Mayer Chairman of Direct-to-Consumer and International Segment; 08/05/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 03/05/2018 – Star Wars’ Chewbacca Challenges Fans to `Roar For Change’; 29/05/2018 – Robert Iger, chairman and chief executive of The Walt Disney Company, on the cancellation of ‘Roseanne’ on the company’s ABC network: “There was only one thing to do here, and that was the right thing; 12/04/2018 – Disney Required to Make Offer for All of Sky If Fox Deal Proceeds; 19/04/2018 – DOLBY & DISNEY REPORT EXTENDED THEATRICAL PACT

Fayerweather Charles increased its stake in Disney (DIS) by 94.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fayerweather Charles bought 3,558 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,318 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $811,000, up from 3,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fayerweather Charles who had been investing in Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $254.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $141.24. About 2.79M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/03/2018 – Bob Iger loses symbolic Disney shareholder vote on pay; 29/05/2018 – Disney’s China Puzzle Unsolved as `Solo’ Film Flops (Correct); 28/04/2018 – Wanda opens doors to Chinese film metropolis but turns focus back home; 23/05/2018 – ABC’s Bruce Rosenblum to Exit Disney Amid Restructuring; 14/03/2018 – Disney reorganizes businesses, creates direct-to-consumer unit; 02/05/2018 – Casio, Notes For Notes And Disney/Own Star Roshon Fegan Host Special Music Workshop; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Kirkland’s, The Walt Disney, The Kraft Heinz, Southwestern Energy, QTS Realty Tr; 29/05/2018 – FOX CEO SAYS 100% FOCUSED ON GETTING DISNEY DEAL DONE; 25/04/2018 – Trinity Health and Other Investors Caution Smokefree Disney on Purchase of “Tobacco-Contaminated” Fox Movies; 26/04/2018 – CNN Money: PACIFIC: The Disney-Comcast War is Personal

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Castleark Mgmt Llc accumulated 2,000 shares. Sand Hill Global Limited Liability Corporation holds 54,326 shares or 0.62% of its portfolio. Joel Isaacson Comm Ltd Liability accumulated 0.33% or 20,636 shares. Violich Mngmt Incorporated, California-based fund reported 49,792 shares. Cheviot Value Mgmt Ltd Com accumulated 24,056 shares or 1.3% of the stock. Bancorp Of The West invested in 0.41% or 31,760 shares. Fiera Capital invested 0.2% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Leavell Mgmt owns 0.77% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 62,046 shares. Fjarde Ap stated it has 584,610 shares or 0.81% of all its holdings. 93,998 are held by M&R Management. Ally Finance Inc has invested 1.16% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Ci holds 0.18% or 286,800 shares in its portfolio. Hs Management Partners Ltd Com has 7.23% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 1.93 million shares. Moreover, Mirae Asset Global Ltd has 0.1% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Liability owns 76,131 shares.

Cleararc Capital Inc, which manages about $7.05B and $371.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,313 shares to 75,050 shares, valued at $14.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $232,388 activity. The insider BRAVERMAN ALAN N sold $4,737.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Reasons Rivals Won’t Match Disney World’s Big Price Increase – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Walt Disney (DIS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Stocks You Can Keep Forever – The Motley Fool” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Stocks You Can Set and Forget – Motley Fool” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 07, 2019.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On Semis – Seeking Alpha” on July 06, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “”Aladdin” Is No “Avengers” — but It’s Everything Disney Could Have Wished For – Motley Fool” published on June 12, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Internet Stocks to Be Bullish On – Investorplace.com” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Disneyâ€™s Unparalleled Ability to Monetize Its Content Can Lift Disney Stock – Investorplace.com” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Get Ready for More Hulu Originals – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 22, 2019.