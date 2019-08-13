Cleararc Capital Lifted Its Stake in Adobe (ADBE) by $917,434 as Shares Rose; White Pine Investment Co Has Upped Its Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) Holding by $1.30 Million; Valuation Declined

White Pine Investment Co increased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) by 27.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Investment Co bought 25,435 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The hedge fund held 119,045 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.18M, up from 93,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Investment Co who had been investing in Southwest Airlines Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $50.05. About 2.11M shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 20/04/2018 – FEDERAL AVIATION ADMINISTRATION ANNOUNCES EMERGENCY DIRECTIVE MANDATING NEW INSPECTIONS FOR SOME 350 U.S. CFM56-7B ENGINES WITHIN 20 DAYS — STATEMENT; 17/04/2018 – NTSB CONFIRMS SOUTHWEST ENGINE FAILURE INCIDENT IS FIRST FATAL U.S. DOMESTIC AIR CARRIER ACCIDENT SINCE 2009 -SPOKESMAN; 02/05/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Southwest Airlines plane with cracked window makes emergency landing in Cleveland; 18/04/2018 – Rep. Lipinski: Lipinski Releases Statement on Southwest Airlines Flight 1380; 24/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST NOT COMMENTING ON ENGINE FAN BLADE INSPECTION RESULTS; 03/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST CEO SAYS NEW JETS COULD BE ADDITIONS, REPLACEMENTS; 08/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO LUV.N – FLEW 11.2 BLN REVENUE PASSENGER MILES (RPMS) IN APRIL 2018, A SLIGHT DECREASE FROM 11.2 BLN RPMS FLOWN IN APRIL 2017; 17/04/2018 – KRON4 News: #BREAKING – Southwest Airlines plane makes emergency landing in Philly; 17/04/2018 – Fox News: BREAKING: One person dead after Southwest Airlines plane engine explosion, officials sa; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR CEO GARY KELLY COMMENTS IN INTERVIEW TODAY

Cleararc Capital Inc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 41.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cleararc Capital Inc bought 3,449 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 11,826 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.15 million, up from 8,377 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $140.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.10% or $6.18 during the last trading session, reaching $288.65. About 1.58 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 26/03/2018 – Wipro and Adobe Expand Partnership to Offer Enhanced Digital Services and Solutions; 19/03/2018 – Enel Sells Energy From New U.S. Wind Farm to Facebook and Adobe; 21/05/2018 – Adobe to Buy E-Commerce Firm Magento Commerce for $1.68 Billion; 15/03/2018 – Adobe rises on strong first-quarter earnings; 27/03/2018 – DialogTech Deepens Integration with Adobe Experience Cloud; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Launches Experience Cloud Device Co-op; 04/04/2018 – Adobe Summit: Experience Is Everything; 15/05/2018 – Adobe Accelerates Experience Design Growth With Starter Plan for Adobe XD; 27/03/2018 – Hootsuite Awarded Adobe Exchange Partner of the Year; 27/03/2018 – TMMData Announces Deep Integration With Adobe Cloud Platform

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gsa Llp invested in 0.03% or 933 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Strs Ohio reported 606,898 shares. Boston Family Office Lc invested 0.16% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Ballentine Ptnrs Limited Liability Com holds 0.05% or 3,892 shares. Invesco Limited reported 5.80M shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. Rnc Mngmt Lc has 6,305 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Guardian Capital LP has invested 0.01% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Davis R M Inc owns 1,566 shares. Community Bancshares Na holds 200 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Wellington Shields Mgmt Ltd Company stated it has 8,110 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Appleton Prtn Ma stated it has 27,043 shares. Shine Invest Advisory Serv accumulated 2,506 shares. Wells Fargo Company Mn invested in 1.92M shares or 0.15% of the stock. Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.45% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

White Pine Investment Co, which manages about $204.32 million and $199.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab International Equity Et (SCHF) by 15,510 shares to 314,245 shares, valued at $9.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold LUV shares while 213 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 432.15 million shares or 1.46% more from 425.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wills Grp has 24,663 shares. Dimensional Fund Lp, Texas-based fund reported 5.07M shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys, a Arizona-based fund reported 95,513 shares. Hallmark Capital Mngmt Incorporated reported 0.03% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). 31,370 were reported by First Allied Advisory Services. Ingalls Snyder invested in 0.01% or 6,000 shares. Cadence Bank & Trust Na stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Stratos Wealth Prtn Limited invested in 64,696 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Alpha Windward Limited Liability Company holds 8,854 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 1.29M shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited owns 1,060 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Corp invested in 0.01% or 15,100 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holdg holds 0.03% or 611,511 shares. Norman Fields Gottscho Cap Ltd Llc reported 93,715 shares or 2.56% of all its holdings. Dubuque State Bank And Tru holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 1,275 shares.