Cleararc Capital Lifted Its Position in Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) by $407,037 as Shares Rose; Greenhaven Associates Position In Quanta Svcs (PWR) Was Has Boosted

Greenhaven Associates Inc increased its stake in Quanta Svcs Inc (PWR) by 2.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenhaven Associates Inc bought 56,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.40% . The hedge fund held 2.79M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $105.16M, up from 2.73M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc who had been investing in Quanta Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $33.96. About 246,518 shares traded. Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) has risen 12.44% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PWR News: 03/05/2018 – QUANTA SERVICES INC – INCREASES 2018 REVENUE AND EARNINGS PER SHARE EXPECTATIONS; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services Sees 2018 EPS $2.07-EPS $2.47; 22/04/2018 – DJ Quanta Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PWR); 27/03/2018 – FDA: Inova Diagnostics Incorporated- QUANTA-Lyser 240 IFA, Part #GS0242. The instrument is a fully automated, high-throughput,; 29/05/2018 – Quanta Services Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – QUANTA SERVICES INC PWR.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.07 TO $2.47; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Inova Diagnostics Incorporated- QUANTA-Lyser 240 EIA, Part #GS0241. The instrument is a fully automated, high-throughput,; 09/03/2018 QUANTA COMPUTER 2382.TW SAYS FEB SALES DOWN 13.3 PCT Y/Y; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services 1Q Adj EPS 40c; 16/05/2018 – Quanta Services Rises for 10 Days; Tied for Longest Rally

Cleararc Capital Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) by 14.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cleararc Capital Inc bought 3,667 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 29,213 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24M, up from 25,546 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $247.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $137.16. About 2.15M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 01/05/2018 – Disney’s Avengers Broke Records and Investors Barely Cared — Barrons.com; 29/05/2018 – FOX CEO: DEAL WITH DISNEY HAS HIGHER CERTAINTY OF CLOSING; 30/05/2018 – JUST IN: President Trump responds to Walt Disney CEO Bob Iger and former Obama aide Valerie Jarrett after Roseanne Barr’s racist tweet leads to the cancellation of the ‘Roseanne’ show; 30/05/2018 – With Potential Comcast Offer Looming, Fox Sets Date to Vote on Disney Deal; 17/05/2018 – Disneyland Resort Gives Guests a Treat: More Days Than Ever to Celebrate Halloween Time at Both Disneyland and Disney California Adventure Parks, Sept. 7-Oct. 31, 2018; 08/05/2018 – Disney gains after earnings beat; 29/03/2018 – After massive ratings, TV’s Roseanne Barr gets call from Trump; 11/03/2018 – DISNEY SAYS ‘BLACK PANTHER’ GLOBAL CUME TO SUNDAY $1.08B; 12/04/2018 – PANEL RULES DISNEY OFFER BE REQUIRED FOLLOWING FOX COMPLETION; 02/05/2018 – Variety: `Trust’ Star Harris Dickinson to Play the Prince in Disney’s `Maleficent 2′

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Investors Should Know About The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Disney -3% as Q3 growth falls short of consensus – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Disney’s Avengers Spell Endgame For Netflix – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Disney May Disrupt Netflix, But Take Your Time With DIS Stock – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Cleararc Capital Inc, which manages about $7.05B and $371.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 6,288 shares to 39,210 shares, valued at $2.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pointstate Cap LP stated it has 114,517 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Condor Capital Mngmt has 0.41% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 22,618 shares. Cheviot Value Limited Liability Co has invested 1.3% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Marvin Palmer Assoc has invested 3.68% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Ftb Advsrs holds 0.61% or 68,629 shares. Contour Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 509,156 shares stake. Citadel Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.22% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 3.91M shares. Cadinha & Ltd Liability Co holds 7,077 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Baxter Bros, Connecticut-based fund reported 101,071 shares. Aqr Cap Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.22% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Jupiter Asset Mgmt accumulated 104,180 shares. Orrstown Financial Services has 1.25% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Martingale Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 25,948 shares. Avalon Ltd holds 0.59% or 233,731 shares in its portfolio. Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv invested in 200 shares or 0.01% of the stock.