Cleararc Capital Increases Holding in Walt Disney Co/The (DIS); Dupont Capital Management Has Lowered Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Position by $1.17 Million as Share Price Declined

Cleararc Capital Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) by 14.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cleararc Capital Inc bought 3,667 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 29,213 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24 million, up from 25,546 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.24% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $131.67. About 9.60M shares traded or 7.12% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 29/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO’S ABC SAYS IT HAS CANCELED ‘ROSEANNE’ -COMPANY STATEMENT; 23/05/2018 – Variety: LA Screenings: Disney Media Networks Preps Julio Iglesias Bio-Series; 08/05/2018 – Disney could potentially make more “Avengers” movies following the release of a fourth, so far untitled, film in 2019, according to Disney chief Bob Iger; 10/04/2018 – Earth Friendly Products® Launches Disney ECOS™ For Pets!; 29/05/2018 – FOX CEO: DEAL WITH DISNEY HAS HIGHER CERTAINTY OF CLOSING; 12/04/2018 – Disney must make cash bid for Sky – Takeover Panel; 29/05/2018 – ABC cancels TV’s ‘Roseanne’ hours after star’s racist ‘ape’ tweet; 17/05/2018 – Suzanne Scott to head Fox News; 08/05/2018 – Disney results top forecasts as Iger expects to prevail in Fox deal; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – MERGING CONSUMER PRODUCTS AND PARKS OPERATIONS UNDER ONE SEGMENT

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) by 7.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dupont Capital Management Corp sold 19,766 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 244,412 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.63 million, down from 264,178 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Marathon Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.41% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $45.76. About 5.97 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 22/05/2018 – NIGERIA MPC: ECONOMY NEEDS NEW IMPETUS OF INCREASED LENDING; 30/04/2018 – MPC WILL COMPLETE MGMT DECISIONS SOMETIME IN 3Q; 09/05/2018 – MARATHON GALVESTON BAY, TEXAS CITY REFINERIES BACK TO NORMAL OPS AFTER POWER DISRUPTIONS; 24/05/2018 – TREASURY COMMITTEE REAPPOINTS GERTJAN VLIEGHE TO BOE’S MPC; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to buy Andeavor in $36bn deal; 08/05/2018 – MARATHON GALVESTON BAY TEXAS REFINERY OUT OF PRODUCTION DUE TO POWER OUTAGES; 29/03/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: CHANGES IN THE MANAGEMENT BOARD OF MPC CAPITAL AG; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM CONFIRMS DEAL TO BUY ANDEAVOR; 08/05/2018 – MARATHON GALVESTON BAY TEXAS REFINERY RETURNING TO NORMAL PRODUCTION; 24/05/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA’S RAND ZAR=D3 STEADY AT 12.41 AGAINST DOLLAR AFTER CENTRAL BANK GOVERNOR BEGINS READING MPC STATEMENT

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Hartline Invest Corporation holds 0.93% or 32,091 shares in its portfolio. Ameritas Invest reported 0.35% stake. Bryn Mawr Tru holds 0.29% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 48,173 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insur Trust Fund holds 39,863 shares. Merriman Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 4,297 shares. Martin Investment Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 2.83% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Twin Tree Management Lp accumulated 0% or 2,077 shares. Invest House Lc holds 0.1% or 8,098 shares. Cim Inv Mangement has 0.18% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Verition Fund Mngmt Limited holds 0.16% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 37,701 shares. Alphamark Advsrs Ltd invested 0.05% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Wesbanco Bancorp Incorporated has invested 1.13% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Jfs Wealth Advsrs Ltd Co reported 15,778 shares stake. Northstar Asset Management Lc reported 14,033 shares.

Cleararc Capital Inc, which manages about $7.05B and $371.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 6,288 shares to 39,210 shares, valued at $2.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $601,750 activity.

Dupont Capital Management Corp, which manages about $36.48B and $4.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 23,776 shares to 41,461 shares, valued at $1.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvr Energy Inc (NYSE:CVI) by 47,463 shares in the quarter, for a total of 87,039 shares, and has risen its stake in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR).