Cleararc Capital Increases Holding in Walt Disney Co/The (DIS); As Dril Quip (DRQ) Stock Value Rose, Arizona State Retirement System Boosted Stake

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Dril Quip Inc (DRQ) by 118.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arizona State Retirement System bought 30,454 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.17% . The institutional investor held 56,133 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.57M, up from 25,679 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arizona State Retirement System who had been investing in Dril Quip Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.89% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $51.1. About 125,321 shares traded. Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) has declined 0.53% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.53% the S&P500. Some Historical DRQ News: 20/03/2018 – Dril-Quip at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 08/03/2018 Dril-Quip Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Dril-Quip Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRQ); 26/04/2018 – DRIL-QUIP INC DRQ.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $380 MLN TO $400 MLN; 15/03/2018 – Dril-Quip Announces Retirement of Jerry M. Brooks

Cleararc Capital Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) by 14.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cleararc Capital Inc bought 3,667 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 29,213 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24M, up from 25,546 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $259.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $144.09. About 3.25 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 16/05/2018 – FOCUS -Netflix’s next act: feeding the service with its own movies; 09/05/2018 – FOX: EXPECTS TO SEEK SHAREHOLDER OK FOR DISNEY DEAL IN SUMMER; 23/05/2018 – Comcast’s efforts to outbid Disney for 21st Century Fox assets may run into tax hurdles, according to sources; 29/05/2018 – FOX CEO: DEAL WITH DISNEY HAS HIGHER CERTAINTY OF CLOSING; 05/03/2018 – Disney names James Pitaro as ESPN president; 09/05/2018 – Disney: Expect a Fight to Keep the Fox Deal — Barrons.com; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Bus of high schoolers returning from Disney World crashes; 13/03/2018 – The Walt Disney (DIS) 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (Transcript); 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Consumer Products & Interactive Media Rev $1.08B; 06/03/2018 – Magical and Not-so-Magical Moments in Disney’s Adults-Mostly, Artificial Paradise

Cleararc Capital Inc, which manages about $7.05 billion and $371.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 6,288 shares to 39,210 shares, valued at $2.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Arizona State Retirement System, which manages about $8.41B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 4,252 shares to 90,098 shares, valued at $14.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 2,018 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,828 shares, and cut its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX).