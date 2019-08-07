Cleararc Capital Increased Position in Walt Disney Co/The (DIS); Tompkins Financial (TMP) Stock Value Rose While Tompkins Financial Raised by $520,448 Its Position

Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in Tompkins Financial Corp (TMP) by 1.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tompkins Financial Corp bought 6,848 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.64% . The institutional investor held 477,606 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.33M, up from 470,758 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp who had been investing in Tompkins Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $76.5. About 3,173 shares traded. Tompkins Financial Corporation (NYSEMKT:TMP) has declined 5.32% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.32% the S&P500.

Cleararc Capital Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) by 14.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cleararc Capital Inc bought 3,667 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 29,213 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24M, up from 25,546 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.87% or $8.33 during the last trading session, reaching $133.54. About 9.04 million shares traded or 2.06% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – The Walt Disney Co Announces Strategic Reorganization; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O SAYS CONFIDENT WILL RECEIVE ALL REGULATORY CLEARANCES IN TIMELY MANNER; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – MEDIA NETWORKS REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 3% TO $6.1 BLN; 14/03/2018 – Disney To Restructure Into Four Business Segments With Immediate Effect — MarketWatch; 12/04/2018 – ESPN is launching ESPN+, its $5 streaming service that is not ESPN Disney has big plans to sell its stuff directly to consumers. This is a first step; 22/03/2018 – Citizen to Become Official Timepiece of Walt Disney World® Resort, Disneyland® Resort and Marvel New Media’s Creative Space; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Disney revenue up on ‘Black Panther’; 30/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Sets July 10, 2018 Special Meeting For Vote On Merger Agreement With The Walt Disney Company; 07/05/2018 – The Hill: Sources tell Reuters Comcast seeks to block Disney-Fox deal with all-cash bid; 04/04/2018 – Walt Disney CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 12 Months

Tompkins Financial Corp, which manages about $632.79 million and $526.41 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Admiral Fds Inc (VOOG) by 7,137 shares to 107,219 shares, valued at $16.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 18,591 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,203 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO).

Another recent and important Tompkins Financial Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) news was published by Businesswire.com which published an article titled: “Jennifer Tegan Joins Tompkins Financial Corporation Board of Directors – Business Wire” on May 13, 2019.

Cleararc Capital Inc, which manages about $7.05 billion and $371.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 6,288 shares to 39,210 shares, valued at $2.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Disney’s Perpetual Growth Machine – The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Walt Disney Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “What ‘Toy Story 4’ Means For Disney – Benzinga” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Disney’s Stock Falls After Q3 Earnings, Sales Miss – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is There Another Big Acquisition for The Walt Disney Company (DIS) on the Horizon? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Hudock Group Inc Inc Ltd Liability has 0.06% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Howe And Rusling holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 1,698 shares. Amp Investors Limited invested 0.56% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Northern Trust owns 25.21 million shares for 0.69% of their portfolio. Signalpoint Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.12% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Eulav Asset Mgmt holds 0.14% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 31,000 shares. Winslow Asset Mgmt, Ohio-based fund reported 72,792 shares. Gladius Lp reported 36,333 shares. Zuckerman Invest Group Inc Limited Liability Company holds 0.14% or 5,409 shares in its portfolio. Lord Abbett And Commerce Limited Com has 694,012 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Money Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 54,129 shares. Independent owns 50,482 shares. Ubs Oconnor Ltd Limited Liability Company, Illinois-based fund reported 1.27M shares. Atlas Browninc stated it has 1.36% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Qci Asset Mngmt Ny reported 1.86% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).